Who's Playing

Los Angeles Chargers @ Minnesota Vikings

Current Records: Los Angeles 0-2, Minnesota 0-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers will head out on the road to face off against the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The last four games the Chargers have played have been within three points, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Los Angeles fought the good fight in their overtime game against Tennessee on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. The Chargers fell just short of the Titans by a score of 27-24. Los Angeles didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Chargers' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Justin Herbert, who threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, and WR Keenan Allen who picked up 111 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Herbert wound up with a passer rating of 104.2.

The Chargers' defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB five times. Leading the way was DE Joey Bosa and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, the Vikings came up short against the Eagles on Thursday and fell 34-28.

Despite the defeat, the Vikings got a solid performance out of QB Kirk Cousins, who threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns. Cousins wound up with a passer rating of 125.6. TE T.J. Hockenson brought some help for the Vikings off the bench as he picked up 66 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Vikings' defensive line stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times. Leading the way was DE Danielle Hunter and his three sacks.

Even though they lost, the Vikings dominated in the air and finished the game with 364 passing yards (they're ranked second in passing yards per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Eagles only threw for 193.

The Chargers are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an 11-6 record against the spread.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which team is able to work their way back into the win column.

Odds

Minnesota is a slight 1-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 54 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won all of the games they've played against Los Angeles in the last 8 years.