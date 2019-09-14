How to watch Packers vs. Vikings: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Packers vs. Vikings football game
Who's Playing
Green Bay (home) vs. Minnesota (away)
Current Records: Green Bay 1-0-0; Minnesota 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Green Bay 6-9-1; Minnesota 8-7-1;
What to Know
Green Bay will take on Minnesota at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Green Bay has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
The Packers had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They took their matchup against Chicago last week 10-3. Chicago can consider this payback for the 17-24 loss they dealt Green Bay the last time the teams encountered one another.
Meanwhile, Minnesota gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They strolled past Atlanta with points to spare, taking the contest 28-12. Since Minnesota won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Atlanta's future revenge.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Packers threw only four interceptions last year, the first among all teams in the league. As for the Vikings, they ranked second in penalties, closing the 2018 season only with 92 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $149.00
Odds
The Packers are a solid 3 point favorite against the Vikings.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 43
Series History
Minnesota have won five out of their last eight games against Green Bay.
- Nov 25, 2018 - Minnesota 24 vs. Green Bay 17
- Sep 16, 2018 - Green Bay 29 vs. Minnesota 29
- Dec 23, 2017 - Green Bay 0 vs. Minnesota 16
- Oct 15, 2017 - Minnesota 23 vs. Green Bay 10
- Dec 24, 2016 - Green Bay 38 vs. Minnesota 25
- Sep 18, 2016 - Minnesota 17 vs. Green Bay 14
- Jan 03, 2016 - Green Bay 13 vs. Minnesota 20
- Nov 22, 2015 - Minnesota 13 vs. Green Bay 30
