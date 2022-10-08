Who's Playing

Dallas @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Dallas 3-1; Los Angeles 2-2

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys will square off against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Dallas will be strutting in after a win while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Cowboys decided to play defense against itself this past Sunday, but the squad still came out ahead despite their 85 penalty yards. They enjoyed a cozy 25-10 victory over the Washington Commanders. Dallas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Cooper Rush, who passed for two TDs and 223 yards on 27 attempts, and WR CeeDee Lamb, who caught six passes for one TD and 97 yards. Rush ended up with a passer rating of 149.40.

Special teams collected 13 points for Dallas. K Brett Maher delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, the contest between Los Angeles and the San Francisco 49ers this past Monday was not particularly close, with the Rams falling 24-9. QB Matthew Stafford had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 5.29 yards per passing attempt.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Matt Gay delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Cowboys are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Dallas' victory brought them up to 3-1 while the Rams' defeat pulled them down to 2-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Dallas ranks first in the league when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only one on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, Los Angeles is worst in the NFL in thrown interceptions, having thrown six on the season. Their sloppiness could come back to bite them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: FOX

Odds

The Rams are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won three out of their last four games against Dallas.