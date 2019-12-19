How to watch Titans vs. Saints: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Tennessee

Current Records: New Orleans 11-3; Tennessee 8-6

What to Know

The New Orleans Saints have been homebodies their last two games, but they are heading out on Sunday. They and the Tennessee Titans will compete for holiday cheer at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games (New Orleans picked up 424 yards, Tennessee 432).

The Saints ran circles around the Indianapolis Colts last week, and the extra yardage (424 yards vs. 205 yards) paid off. The Saints made easy work of Indianapolis and carried off a 34-7 win. New Orleans QB Drew Brees was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 307 passing yards on 30 attempts. Brees ended the contest strong with a streak of 22 complete passes.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Tennessee as they fell 24-21 to the Houston Texans last week. Tennessee's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Ryan Tannehill, who passed for two TDs and 279 passing yards on 36 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown, and WR A.J. Brown, who caught eight passes for one TD and 114 yards.

New Orleans' victory lifted them to 11-3 while Tennessee's defeat dropped them down to 8-6. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Tennessee enters the game with 41 overall touchdowns, good for fourth best in the league. The Saints have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 30 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.