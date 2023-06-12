The Houston Texans will induct J.J. Watt into their franchise "Ring of Honor" in 2023, the first year following his retirement from the NFL. Houston will induct Watt on Oct. 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team brother T.J. Watt plays for (so he'll be present for the ceremony).

Watt will be the third Houston Texan to join the "Ring of Honor," joining team founder Bob McNair and former All-Pro wide receiver Andre Johnson. Watt won three Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards in his storied career, tied with Lawrence Taylor and Aaron Donald for the most in NFL history. He's earned five first-team All-Pro selections while leading the NFL in sacks twice (2012, 2015), tackles for loss three times (2012, 2014, 2015) and quarterback hits four times (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015).

The four-year stretch Watt had from 2012 through 2015 is one of the best for any pass-rusher in NFL history -- and will get him enshrined in Canton one day. Watt's 2012 to 2015 seasons were the stuff of legend, as he led the NFL in sacks (69), tackles for loss (119) and quarterback hits (190). Watt led the NFL in sacks twice, tackles for loss three times and quarterback hits in all four seasons.

Of the NFL single-season leaders in quarterback hits, Watt has the top-four marks in NFL history (quarterback hits were first tracked in 2006). He's the only player to have 50 quarterback hits in a season -- and Watt has accomplished the feat twice. Watt is the only player in NFL history to have multiple seasons of 20-plus sacks (2012, 2014). Watt and Reggie White are the only players in NFL history to post three or more seasons with at least 17.5 sacks (2012, 2014, 2015).

From 2012 to 2015, Watt captured three Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, four first-team All-Pro honors, four Pro Bowls and runner-up for league MVP (Aaron Rodgers won the award in 2014). In that 2014 season, Watt caught three touchdown passes, had an interception return for a touchdown and a fumble recovery for a touchdown -- the only player ever to accomplish this in a season. Watt and Deion Sanders are the only players in the Super Bowl era to catch three touchdown passes, have an interception return for a touchdown and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in a career.

Watt set the Texans' franchise record for sacks (101), which were the second-most in the NFL during that span. He also had 172 tackles for loss, the most in the NFL since TFLs became an official stat. Watt also set franchise records for quarterback hits (281), multi-sack games (26), forced fumbles (25) and fumble recoveries (16).

Watt raised more than $41 million to support those in Houston impacted by Hurricane Harvey. He won the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

"We are so excited to have J.J. Watt join the Ring of Honor as our third member," the McNair family said in a statement. "Everybody knows how much J.J. means to our family, the Texans organization and the entire City of Houston. He is one of the most dominant players in NFL history, and he created a unique and irreplaceable bond with our fans.

"J.J. has always kept a special place in Houston's heart and we're thrilled to welcome him back. On the behalf of the entire organization, we can't wait to give J.J. and his family the celebration he deserves on Oct. 1st."