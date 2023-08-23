The Ravens had their starting running back J.K. Dobbins back at practice for the first time last week. The back was missing from the team's mandatory minicamp and did not participate in any of their first 14 training camp sessions before being activated off the physically unable to perform list. While Dobbins' injury history was part of the reasoning for his absence, there did seem to be a contractual element to it as well as evidenced by head coach John Harbaugh saying that there was "some complexity" to the back's absence in early August.

Dobbins spoke to reporters for the first time since his return on Wednesday and kept why he was away for so long close to the vest.

"That's a tough question," Dobbins said, via NFL.com. "I was just, you know, being cautious. My teammates need me, so I want to be there for my teammates. That's all it was. You know, my teammates understood what was going on. It's all good now, I'm out here."

J.K. Dobbins BAL • RB • #27 Att 92 Yds 520 TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Physically, Dobbins added that he feels "pretty dang good" and noted that he has been with the team and attending meetings, despite not being with them on the field. The back, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, didn't divulge too much about his long-term standing with the team beyond 2023 but did relay that he wants to remain in Baltimore for his entire career.

"Mr. Eric [DeCosta], he's the best GM -- the best GM in the game," Dobbins said. "He'll get it worked out. Whatever happens, happens. He's gonna get it worked out. We have good conversations.

"And I have much respect for Mr. Eric, and Mr. Harbaugh, Coach Harbaugh, everyone, [Ravens owner] Mr. Steve [Bisciotti]. It is what it is. In the time being, I'm going to go out there and play and do go. Hopefully, I'm playing for the Ravens for the rest of my life, in my football career."

Dobbins believes that he is "one of the top backs in the league" and could have a big season in 2023 "if I get the volume of some other guys." However, durability has been a key issue for him thus far. The 2020 second-round pick missed his entire sophomore year with a torn ACL he suffered in the preseason and did not return to the team until Week 3 of this past season. Dobbins' 2022 campaign was short-lived, however, after another injury forced him back on injured reserve after eight total games played.

The 24-year-old is slated to make $1.39 million in base salary in 2023.