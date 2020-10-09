A new era has begun for the Houston Texans, as the franchise begins life without Bill O'Brien -- who was fired this week after Houston started 0-4 for the first time in 12 years. The Texans will look to earn their first win of the 2020 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who've lost three consecutive games for the first time since enduring a five-game skid in the middle of last year.

How will the Texans respond to new head coach Romeo Crennel as they look to earn a victory against a stingy Jaguars team? Can Jacksonville end its losing streak and beat Houston for the first time in three seasons? We'll find out soon, but here's everything you need to know for this AFC South showdown.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Jaguars are looking to end a four-game slide to Houston, dating back to December of 2017. Sunday may be Jacksonville's best opportunity to take down the Texans in years, thanks to the play of standout rookies James Robinson and Laviska Shenault -- who have combined for 690 scrimmage yards through four games. The last time two rookies combined for 690-plus scrimmage yards through four games of a season was when Eric Dickerson and Otis Grant had 751 yards for the Los Angeles Rams in 1983, demonstrating how massive of an impact the two first-year starters have on the Jaguars offense.

Houston ranks in the bottom five of the NFL in points scored and points allowed, a fine explanation why the Texans are winless through four weeks. The Texans also have a -5 turnover differential through the first four games, third-worst in the NFL. They also rank in the bottom five in third down conversion rate, while Deshaun Watson has been sacked 16 times -- the most in the league. Jacksonville has the second-fewest sacks in the league (4), so this may be the week Houston turns it around. Could Watson get Houston in the win column with more time to create plays? Can the Jaguars run Robinson -- who has the most yards from scrimmage from an undrafted rookie through four games in league history -- against the league's worst run defense?

Midseason coaching changes have resulted in a loss by that team in its next game in six of the last nine times it happened. A coaching change may not be enough to generate a spark into a bad football team.

Pick: Jaguars 26, Texans 23

