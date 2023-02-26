The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting their books in order leading up to the start of the new league year. Part of that process is getting compliant with the NFL salary cap, and the Jags are one of the clubs that need to find a way to get under that threshold. That game of cap gymnastics has already begun as they have created a significant amount of space with a pair of moves.

First, the Jaguars restructured the contract of Foye Oluokun, which created $10.336 million in space, according to NFL Media. Specifically, the team converted $12.92 million of Oluokun's salary into a signing bonus and added three void years to create over $10 million in salary cap space, via Spotrac.

Oluokun signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jaguars last season and proved to be one of the more productive linebackers in the league. He led the NFL in tackles for the second consecutive season while starting all 17 games for Jacksonville. He also started both of the team's playoff games this past season and piled up 27 tackles in those contests.

Next, the Jaguars agreed to a three-year, $30 million extension with defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris, per NFL Media. While the 29-year-old gets some long-term security as he was entering the final year of his previous contract, Jacksonville also gave itself the ability to push money into future seasons for more cap relief. Robertson-Harris was set to count just over $10 million against the team's cap in 2023.

Robertson-Harris signed a three-year, $23.4 million contract with the Jaguars in 2021. He started in every game for the team this past season and recorded a career-high 44 tackles and matched his career high in sacks (three).

While these moves have gone a long way in helping Jacksonville dig out of this salary cap hole, it will still need to clear roughly $12.5 million to get under it, via Spotrac. So, we could see even more moves by GM Trent Baalke in the coming weeks.