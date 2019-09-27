Jaguars reportedly open to Jalen Ramsey playing in Week 4, but star corner remains away from team

It's unclear if or when Jalen Ramsey will return to the Jacksonville Jaguars as he spends time in Nashville for the birth of his second child and stands by requests to be traded elsewhere, but that doesn't mean the Jags aren't willing to let him play on Sunday anyway.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the team is open to meeting Ramsey in Denver, where the Jaguars are slated to take on the Broncos, with the presumed intention of starting the All-Pro corner in Week 4. The Jags have listed Ramsey as questionable for Sunday's matchup after the former first-round draft pick missed all of this week's practice -- first due to a sore back and then due to excused absences for the birth of his daughter. Ramsey, however, had yet to inform the Jaguars of his official plans as of Friday afternoon, Fowler reported.

If Ramsey is to be believed, he's likely already played his last game in a Jags uniform. After all but confirming his leaked trade request to area reporters prior to Week 3, Ramsey still suited up for the Jaguars against the Tennessee Titans but has since reiterated his desire to move on via Nate Burleson's "17 Weeks" podcast, saying "respect is lost for both parties." Ramsey reportedly has issues with Jaguars management but not with teammates or coaches -- despite a visible in-game blowup with head coach Doug Marrone earlier in the season -- and the front office has already been seeking first-round picks in exchange for the corner.

Burleson, for what it's worth, said on NFL Network this week he thinks Ramsey will play for the Jags against the Broncos.