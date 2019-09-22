Chiefs considered favorites to land Jalen Ramsey by many after just missing on Minkah Fitzpatrick

The Chiefs nearly landed defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins last week, league sources said, and several NFL general managers are still considering them the favorites to eventually land Pro Bowl corner Jalen Ramsey from Jacksonville.

Kansas City, hopeful for a Super Bowl this season, has identified the secondary as the team's biggest area of concern, and while there would be complications and hurdles to clear in terms of giving Ramsey a massive new contract, rival front offices anticipate they make a strong push for the Jaguars cornerback. The Jaguars are trying to get two first-round picks for him, though other general managers I spoke to anticipate the final haul being more like one first-round pick, a second-round pick and a young player with upside.

The Eagles (who were also interested in Fitzpatrick), Seahawks and Ravens are other teams monitoring the Ramsey situation. Kansas City was willing to trade a first-round pick for Fitzpatrick, the 11th overall pick in 2018, but wanted Miami to include a high draft pick in return. The Steelers got Fitzpatrick in an exchange of picks that brought a fourth-round pick back in 2020.

Ramsey's issues with the Jaguars date back to before the start of last season, with his clashing with coach Doug Marrone. Jacksonville did not entertain a new contract for the star this offseason, and there is a strong sense around the NFL that an extension there is not in the cards. Team president Tom Coughlin is trying to clean up the culture in a locker room prone to spats and undisciplined play, and Ramsey was seen as being at the forefront of those issues, facing team sanctions on numerous occasions.

The Jaguars are under no immediate pressure to deal Ramsey, with the trade deadline not until the end of October, though there is obvious risk involved with playing him each week. Other suitors could emerge, however, based on injuries to their cornerbacks. Ramsey is on his rookie contract, with a fifth-year option for 2020 and the potential for a franchise tag after that; it remains to be seen if a deal could be consummated without an extension being agreed to.