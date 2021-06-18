After an underwhelming start to his NFL career, Laquon Treadwell is getting another opportunity. The former Vikings first-round pick has signed with the Jaguars after a minicamp tryout, the team announced on Friday.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound receiver was the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 draft. Following a breakout junior season at Ole Miss, Treadwell caught less passes during his first five NFL seasons (71) than he did during his final season with the Rebels (82). After catching just one pass during his rookie season, Treadwell caught 55 passes during the 2017 and '18 seasons. Treadwell's production fell off in 2019, as he caught just nine passes in what was his final season in Minnesota. Treadwell caught six of seven targets for 49 yards and a career-high two touchdowns during his lone season with the Falcons.

New Jaguars coach Urban Meyer addressed Treadwell's tryout earlier this week.

"I first saw his name and I remembered him very well from high school, obviously," Meyer said, via Garrett Stepien of 247Sports. "And he had a nice career at Ole Miss, first-round draft pick and I spent some time with him (Monday).

"So I thought he looked pretty good, big body that can run and great hands. So I was surprised that his name, when I saw his name and (general manager) Trent (Baalke) brought him to me, I just remembered him very well and he didn't disappoint (Monday)."

Treadwell joins a revamped Jaguars offense that includes rookies Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Walker Little, fellow receivers DJ Chark, Marvin Jones, Laviska Shenault Jr. and Phillip Dorsett, running back Carlos Hyde, and tight end Tim Tebow.

Despite winning just one game in 2020, the Jaguars' win/loss projection for 2021 is currently at six games, according to William Hill Sports Book. They have the league's 18th-ranked strength of schedule based on their opponents' 2020 combined winning percentage.