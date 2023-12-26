As the Jaguars look to stop the bleeding of their four-game losing streak and hold on to their first-place position in the AFC South, they could be doing so without franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Head coach Doug Pederson confirmed to reporters Tuesday that Lawrence suffered a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder and added that it's still too early to know if he'll be able to play in Week 17 when Jacksonville hosts the Carolina Panthers.

Lawrence injured himself in the closing minutes of the third quarter on a scramble but did finish out the drive that ended in a passing touchdown to Calvin Ridley. C.J. Beathard played the entire fourth quarter and would start in the event that Lawrence is unable to go New Years Eve.

"Trevor is progressing, obviously. He is a little bit sore, but doing better today than he did yesterday, and, you know, we will see where he is at again tomorrow," Pederson said Tuesday, vis SI.com.

Trevor Lawrence JAC • QB • #16 CMP% 65.5 YDs 3736 TD 19 INT 12 YD/Att 7.17 View Profile

Lawrence has been banged up in recent weeks. On top of this latest shoulder injury, the former No. 1 overall pick was questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay due to a concussion. He also had been dealing with an ankle injury he suffered back in Week 13 against the Bengals. Given those ailments and this injury to his throwing shoulder, it's unclear how much participation he'll have in practice throughout the week.

"We know this game is a physical and it is a tough, violent sport, and injuries are going to happen and especially to the quarterback position. All of the injuries that he has sustained are all hits, all contact stuff, and it is part of it," Pederson said. "And that is his style and that is his aggressiveness, and he has been fortunate enough to bounce back from all of them. So we will see as he goes this week where he is at, but we have been fortunate that he has been able to be available every week so far."

This upcoming matchup with the Panthers is vital for Jacksonville in its hopes to win the division. Currently, the franchise is tied with the Colts and Texans at 8-7, but possess the tiebreakers to maintain its edge in the standings. However, a loss down the stretch over the final two weeks could be enough to leave the door open for either Indy or Houston to leapfrog over them for the division crown.