The Baltimore Ravens are sitting atop the AFC standings heading into their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football. Baltimore has won three straight games, including an overtime victory against the Rams last week. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught four passes for 97 yards and a touchdown, going over 90 receiving yards for the second time this season. Oddsmakers are not expecting him to hit that mark again this week, as his receiving yards total is 38.5 in the Week 15 NFL player props.

Beckham is facing a Jacksonville defense that has allowed a combined 65 points in their last two games. Which side of his total should you back with your Week 15 NFL prop bets? Before betting any NFL props for Sunday Night Football in Week 15 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Jaguars vs. Ravens NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes with the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, the AI PickBot has hit a whopping 579 4.5- and 5-star prop picks.

For Jaguars vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Ravens vs. Jaguars prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Jacksonville vs. Baltimore here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Ravens vs. Jaguars

After analyzing Jaguars vs. Ravens and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson goes over 215.5 passing yards. Jackson is coming off his second 300-yard outing of the season, completing 24 of 43 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns against the Rams. He has gone over 220 passing yards in three of his last four games, commanding an offense that ranks sixth in the NFL.

Jacksonville's offense is just outside the top 10, so the Ravens will need to put up points throughout this game to stay ahead. Jackson threw 40 passes for the first time this season last week, spreading targets around to multiple wide receivers. His volume does not need to be nearly that high this week to still go over this total. The AI PickBot expects him to finish with nearly 280 passing yards on Sunday, making this prop a 5-star pick. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Jacksonville vs. Baltimore

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has 17 other NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any Ravens vs. Jaguars prop bets for Sunday Night Football.

Which Jaguars vs. Ravens prop bets should you target for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Ravens vs. Jaguars props, all from the brand-new AI PickBot that has nailed 579 top-rated picks this season.