Zay Jones of the Jacksonville Jaguars was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, according to jail records.

The veteran receiver was arrested and booked on a charge of domestic battery causing bodily harm, which is a first-degree misdemeanor. He was arrested and booked into the Duval Country Jail just after 6 p.m. ET.

Jones' first court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

"We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information," the Jaguars said in a statement, via ESPN. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Zay Jones JAC • WR • #7 TAR 18 REC 8 REC YDs 78 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

A knee injury has sidelined Jones for six of the Jaguars' first nine games. He has two touchdown catches this season on eight receptions.

We'll provide more information on the situation when it is available.