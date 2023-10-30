It's not quite Babe Ruth pointing his bat out toward center field, but Jalen Ramsey did call his shot in the days leading up to his Miami debut. The star cornerback, who played his first game with the Dolphins on Sunday after missing the first half of the year due to a knee injury, had told teammates leading up to the club's AFC East tilt with the Patriots that he'd record an interception. And that's just what he did.

Coming out of the two-minute warning before halftime, New England had the ball just outside of the red zone. On a first-and-10 play from the Miami 23-yard line, Mac Jones dropped back to pass and lofted a throw intended for wideout Kendrick Bourne. It was at that moment that Ramsey was able to jump the route and pick off Jones, eliminate the scoring opportunity for the Patriots, and help send the offense down to boot a field goal before the break.

"I told the whole team I was gonna get a pick today," Ramsey said after the 31-17 win over the Patriots, via The Palm Beach Post. "I've been telling the whole team for a couple of weeks, I was gonna get picked my first game back."

Ramsey was acquired by the Dolphins in an offseason trade with the Rams. Throughout the summer, the All-Pro had been impressing his teammates with his play, and that continued Sunday with the interception. The prediction was just the icing on the cake.

"Well, he totally disappointed me," head coach Mike McDaniel joked. "He called that he was going to come back and have a pick six. Pick field goal is phenomenal. Like, you want to talk about something that goes above and beyond, that you can't manufacture, is what he brought to our team."

With the win, the Dolphins moved to 6-2 on the season and are in first place in the AFC East. Now that Ramsey is back in the fold, that should only make them an even more dangerous team as they move down the stretch.