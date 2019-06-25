Jalen Ramsey won't trash QBs, but says he'll still talk plenty of trash when the time comes
Ramsey instead decided to say how excited he is for Nick Foles
Last summer, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey spoke his mind extremely freely about several quarterbacks around the league. Ramsey declared openly in an interview with GQ that Josh Allen 'is trash,' Joe Flacco 'sucks,' and more.
Given the opportunity to speak his mind once again this year, Ramsey took a pass. During an appearance on Adam Schefter's podcast at ESPN, Ramsey said that he has grown since last year and thus won't be calling out opposing quarterbacks, opting instead to praise his new teammate, Nick Foles.
Naturally, this quote made the rounds on Twitter. And Ramsey felt motivated to respond, noting that when the time comes, he'll still engage in his usual trash talk.
Ramsey is one of the best defensive players in the NFL at any position, and his in-your-face style arguably helps him go toe-to-toe with some of the NFL's best receivers and QBs. He's eligible for a contract extension this offseason, but the Jaguars have already told him it won't be coming. Perhaps his reluctance to talk quite as openly about quarterbacks is related to the pursuit of a new deal and perhaps not, but it's certainly an interesting shift from one year to the next.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Super Bowl odds: Fade the Chiefs
R.J. White has crushed the Las Vegas SuperContest twice
-
Cooper: Pay Dak Prescott his money
Cooper is impressed with Prescott's work ethic
-
Theismann: Don't start Haskins Week 1
Washington has a tough season-opening schedule and Theismann thinks Haskins should sit and...
-
Brees gifts Zion a signed jersey
Brees apparently thinks pretty highly of the Pelicans' prized rookie
-
Can Chiefs offense remain explosive?
Can Kansas City remain one of the NFL's most explosive offenses without its two most explosive...
-
Ranking the NFC East schedules
You might want to pick the Eagles to win the NFC East this year