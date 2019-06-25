Jalen Ramsey won't trash QBs, but says he'll still talk plenty of trash when the time comes

Last summer, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey spoke his mind extremely freely about several quarterbacks around the league. Ramsey declared openly in an interview with GQ that Josh Allen 'is trash,' Joe Flacco 'sucks,' and more.

Given the opportunity to speak his mind once again this year, Ramsey took a pass. During an appearance on Adam Schefter's podcast at ESPN, Ramsey said that he has grown since last year and thus won't be calling out opposing quarterbacks, opting instead to praise his new teammate, Nick Foles.

Last August, Jalen Ramsey did an interview with @GQMagazine and trashed a number of NFL QBs.



When asked on the @AdamSchefter podcast to breakdown QBs he’ll face this year, Ramsey had this mature answer: pic.twitter.com/0HUBHXd4En — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) June 24, 2019

Naturally, this quote made the rounds on Twitter. And Ramsey felt motivated to respond, noting that when the time comes, he'll still engage in his usual trash talk.

Lol don’t get it twisted tho, imma still talk my 💩 when the time come ‼️You can grow & still talk yo talk #SeasonAlmostHere #ImBack #Relentless https://t.co/b3TDdSPzAW — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 25, 2019

Ramsey is one of the best defensive players in the NFL at any position, and his in-your-face style arguably helps him go toe-to-toe with some of the NFL's best receivers and QBs. He's eligible for a contract extension this offseason, but the Jaguars have already told him it won't be coming. Perhaps his reluctance to talk quite as openly about quarterbacks is related to the pursuit of a new deal and perhaps not, but it's certainly an interesting shift from one year to the next.