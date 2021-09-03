The New York Jets will be without slot receiver Jamison Crowder for at least the next few days. According to a report from NFL Network on Friday, Crowder tested positive for COVID-19 and is going on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Crowder's vaccination status is unknown as of this writing, but will play a big role in determining whether or not he is able to play in the team's Week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers.

If Crowder is unvaccinated, he will have to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days after his positive test. The Jets' opener is in nine days, so Crowder would be sidelined. If Crowder is vaccinated, he is eligible to return in as few as five days, which would mean he could possibly suit up for the game.

Crowder was rumored to be a possible cap casualty early this offseason, but instead he agreed to a pay cut and is expected to play a role as the team's slot man. If he's unable to play in the season opener, it would likely mean an increased role for rookie wideout Elijah Moore, and potentially for backup slot receiver/punt returner Braxton Berrios.

The Jets made an obvious effort to surround No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson with a better supporting cast than they did their previous quarterback, but if Crowder has to miss time that supporting cast will obviously be depleted until he returns.

The Zach Wilson era has arrived! Don't miss any New York Jets headlines by downloading the CBS Sports app for the latest headlines and analysis. If you already have the CBS Sports app, don't forget to favorite the Jets so you never miss a piece of Gang Green news.