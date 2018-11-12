Jared Goff, Aaron Donald among Rams who had to evacuate homes due to California wildfire

The Rams were able to escape Sunday's game with a close 36-31 win over the Seahawks in Los Angeles, but earlier in the week several Rams players had to escape something far more sinister.

Following Sunday's victory, it was reported that several Rams players, coaches and executives were forced to evacuate their homes to avoid the raging California wildfire that has caused so much destruction already. According to Rich Hammond, about 100 people in the organization were forced to evacuate last week. Among them were quarterback Jared Goff, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, general manager Les Snead and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

Snead reportedly had a particularly close call with the fire approaching his home, but it's not believed that any of the evacuees ended up losing their home to the fire.

California is currently in a state of emergency as deadly wildfires rip through both ends of the coast and the destruction and devastation that the fires have left in their wake has been astounding. At this point, over 30 people are confirmed dead (most of those casualties coming in Northern California) while hundreds more are unaccounted for. Entire homes, neighborhoods and even towns have been reduced to ash.

It's hard to imagine the helplessness that must come with being forced to evacuate your home, never mind having to go to work with a "business as usual" mindset in the following days. The fact that several key Rams players and staffers were still able to go out and help contribute to a victory this weekend with that all that going on is pretty impressive.

On top of that, Whitworth -- a 36-year-old veteran offensive tackle -- ended up donating his entire game check (nearly $540,000) to the families of the 12 victims of last week's shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, CA.