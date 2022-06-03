The New Orleans Saints had a tough time with their wide receiving corps in 2021. Sean Payton had just one wideout play in all 17 games, and that was undrafted receiver Marquez Callaway. While he was a pleasant surprise, the rotation behind him was week-to-week. That should not be the case in 2022.

The Saints will return star wideout Michael Thomas this season, they took former Ohio State receiver Chris Olave with the No. 11 overall pick in the draft and then landed Jarvis Landry late in free agency on a one-year deal that is worth up to $6 million. This is a homecoming for Landry, as the Louisiana native played his college ball at LSU. That wasn't the only reason he was attracted to the Saints, however, as Landry is also a fan of quarterback Jameis Winston.

"He's a leader, man. He's . . . one of the reasons why I came here, just the conversations that we had, the intent that he's putting behind the things that he's saying," Landry said, via The Athletic (H/T Pro Football Talk). "Obviously, out here on the field, what you see is what you get. Look, I don't see nobody else out here. This guy is the last one. That's who he is. That's something that you want at that position and a part of your team."

The former No. 1 overall pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015 earned a two-year extension from the Saints after throwing for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions in seven games played last year. He went 5-2 as the starter. It appeared Winston turned over a new leaf compared to the quarterback he was in 2019, when he led the league in interceptions with 30 -- recording the first "30 for 30" season in NFL history.

While Winston is known for his sometimes goofy comments, funny-looking offseason drills and his infamous "eat a W" speech that is still referenced today, he's also worked hard to become an endearing leader that his teammates can trust. Now, that quality is helping to bring intriguing free agents to New Orleans.