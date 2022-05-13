The New Orleans Saints kicked off the month of May by signing free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu. The Saints are now signing five-time Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry to a reported one-year deal. Landry broke the news on social media on Friday afternoon.

Landry visited the Saints prior to the 2022 NFL Draft. New Orleans spent their first of two first-round picks on former Ohio State receiver Chris Olave. The Saints have further bolstered their receiving corps with the acquisition of Landry, a Pro Bowl performer during his time with the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns.

Landry, 29, was a Pro Bowler in three of his four seasons with Miami while helping the Dolphins capture a playoff berth in 2016. The former LSU Tiger was instrumental in the Browns' turnaround upon coming to Cleveland in 2018. A two-time Pro Bowler with the Browns, Landry's impact on the field and in the locker room helped Cleveland end the franchise's 18-year playoff drought three years after the franchise endured an 0-16 regular season. The sure-handed receiver caught touchdowns in both of the Browns' games during the 2020 postseason.

A knee injury, along with Baker Mayfield's own injury woes, led to Landry posting career lows in receptions (52), yards (570) and touchdown receptions (2) in 2021. In New Orleans, Landry will work alongside Olave and Michael Thomas, a two-time All-Pro who missed the entire 2021 season due to injury. The Saints' offense also includes running back Alvin Kamara, a Pro Bowler in each of his first five seasons in New Orleans.

Landry will catch passes from Jameis Winston, who led the Saints to a 5-2 record last season before an injury prematurely ended his season. Despite the loss of Winston, the Saints finished the 2021 season with a 9-8 record while failing just short of the postseason. The Saints are surely hoping that their offseason acquisitions will result in a return trip to the playoffs in 2022.