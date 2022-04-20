Wide receiver Jarvis Landry is still searching for his new NFL home, but he has been getting some attention on the market. Landry is set to visit the New Orleans Saints this week, per ESPN. It has also been reported that reuniting with the Cleveland Browns is still on the table.

Landry was released last month after the Browns failed to find a trade partner for him. He and Cleveland had been discussing a contract restructure, but couldn't find common ground. The Browns agreed to trade for former Dallas Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper before Landry's release became official, but it sounds like it's possible he could return to the fold.

As for the Saints, they certainly have a need at wide receiver. They traded their first-round pick this year and next year along with a few other picks to the Philadelphia Eagles for two first-rounders later this month, and many expect New Orleans to select a wideout in the first round. The Saints may decide to take a receiver with one of their two first picks even if they sign Landry, but he's a veteran wideout who can help Jameis Winston continue to develop.

Jarvis Landry CLE • WR • 80 TAR 87 REC 52 REC YDs 570 REC TD 2 FL 2 View Profile

The 29-year-old has spent the past four seasons with the Browns after spending his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins. While some of his best seasons came in Miami, Landry did catch 83 passes for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns in 2019. He also paid a free-agent visit to the Atlanta Falcons last month, shortly after it was reported that the Falcons had become a sleeper team to acquire Deshaun Watson.