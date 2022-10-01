Ahead of a marquee game against the Buffalo Bills, the Baltimore Ravens are getting some pass-rush help. Jason Pierre-Paul, who signed with Baltimore last weekend, is set to make his season debut.

"I'll be ready this Sunday," Pierre-Paul said, per ESPN.com. "I will definitely be ready."

Pierre-Paul has not played since Week 15 of last season. He played most of the 2021 campaign with what he described as a torn bicep, rotator cuff, and muscle in his upper back. He was eventually shut down for the season, and underwent shoulder surgery this past offseason. Pierre-Paul says that he is now fully healthy.

"I basically got a whole new shoulder," he said. "I feel way totally better. I did what I could do for the team [last year]. But not having two shoulders is a big thing. Can't push. Can't grab. Can't snatch. But I can do all of that now."

With the Ravens likely playing this game without Justin Houston, JPP and Odafe Oweh are the only two pass rushers currently on the active roster. Buffalo's offensive line has struggled a bit early in the season, so there is an opportunity here for Pierre-Paul to make a big impact by getting quick pressure on Josh Allen. If he can do so, that could force the Bills into taking checkdown opportunities more often, and limit their ability to make big plays down the field against a Baltimore secondary that has been one of the most porous in the NFL so far this year.