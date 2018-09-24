Jerry Jones disputes roughing-the-passer penalty on Cowboys, Troy Aikman blasts rule

Add Jerry Jones' name to the list of folks who have no idea what constitutes roughing the passer. On Sunday, the Cowboys owner and general manager watched defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford execute what he and millions of fans considered a textbook tackle on Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

"That was a tough call," Jones said after the game. "That was not roughing the passer under the existing rules. That just was not roughing the passer. ... Actually on review, you will see that he was attempting to finesse the tackle. There's no question he was finessing it. He was in position to really put his weight and deliver a blow."

Meanwhile, Crawford knows how this ends.

"I'm going to get the letter," he said. "No one wants to get hit with something like that. We've got families we've got to take care of. That money can go to them. Instead (the league is) trying to get us on petty stuff. It is what it is."

So will the flag change the way Crawford plays?

"I'm going to hit the quarterback the way I've always hit him," he said, via the Dallas Morning News. "If they're trying to take that much away from us, it is what it is, man. I'm going to hit like that regardless. ...

"It's something guys are going to think about when they see it happening. No one wants to lose $17,000 or whatever they're going to hit me for. ... We got families we got to take care of. ... They're trying to get us for petty stuff."

You know who else thinks these roughing calls are bogus? Former Cowboys quarterback and Hall of Famer Troy Aikman.

"They got Clay Matthews today on the same call as last week, and that's what they say using his body and landing on him with full force. And that's the rule in the league and that's the call," Aikman, now a color commentator for Fox, said Sunday. "I don't agree with it, but I'm tired of talking about it. And these are plays that are changing outcomes of games. Tyrone Crawford comes in, a textbook play in most years. This year, for some reason, whatever reason, it's a penalty and Seattle keeps the ball."

Aikman certainly isn't alone in that regard.

In the very same game, two quarters after Russell Wilson drew a flagged, Dak Prescott was given no such benefit despite appearing to take the full weight of the pass rusher.

Seattle brought its pass rush today. This one was not a body weight penalty, apparently pic.twitter.com/rqaKQgZNh7 — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) September 23, 2018

"The players don't like it," Aikman continued. "The quarterbacks even don't like it. We heard Aaron Rodgers talk about it this week. The league just can't seem to get out of their own way. I mean, the helmet rule that they put in and caused a lot of controversy throughout the preseason, and then this rule. I don't get it."