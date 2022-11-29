The Cowboys have spent weeks recruiting wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who's set to visit at least three NFL teams starting this week. And they won't let the free agent's recent airport incident dampen their interest. Two days after Beckham was removed from an American Airlines flight following a dispute with the crew, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that Beckham's "behavior is not an issue," defending the former Pro Bowler's character and forecasting the wideout's fit in Dallas.

"His overall team compatibility, his judgment, his behavior is not an issue," Jones said, per ESPN's Todd Archer. "It is with many. It isn't with him."

Beckham was set to travel from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday, when police escorted him off his scheduled flight and through the terminal. The Miami-Dade Police Department reported that American Airlines crew had called them for a medical emergency, worried that Beckham was "seriously ill" after "coming in and out of consciousness" before takeoff. The airline alleged Beckham refused to fasten his seatbelt, prompting all the passengers to be deplaned so Beckham could be escorted off. Beckham denied any wrongdoing through his lawyer, accusing an "overzealous flight attendant" of forcing him off the plane after the latter missed seatbelt instructions while sleeping.

Beckham was not cited or charged related to the incident, however, and his forthcoming visits with the Cowboys, Giants and Bills remain scheduled. Jones, who's talked openly about the team's interest, is particularly hopeful Beckham can help Dallas make a run this season.

"We have to have this year," he told 105.3 The Fan, regarding the receiver's return from a 2021 torn ACL. "It's very important. This year has to be a big part of it. ... We have almost the whole show ahead of us, but we've got to have a situation where (he) can really contribute now."

Jones added that he spoke with Beckham last week and came away impressed by the former Rams receiver's demeanor: "(He's) very genuine. Very competitive. ... Feels good about himself. I think he breeds confidence but yet (is) very, very compatible."