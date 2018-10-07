Jets' defensive coordinator dealing with 'serious' illness, could face extended absence

Todd Bowles acknowledged that Kacy Rodgers could be out for a while

The New York Jets will be without their defensive coordinator, Kacy Rodgers, when they take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. They could also be without him for quite a while. 

Jets coach Todd Bowles announced on Friday that Rodgers is dealing with an unspecified illness and will be away from the team. 

"Coach Rodgers couldn't do his interviews today because he is ill of a nature we can't discuss right now," Bowles said, per the Jets' official website. "We'll see going forward where he is, and go from there, so he won't be here today and he was not at practice."

According to NFL.com's Mike Garofolo, the illness is serious, and Rodgers could be facing an extended absence. Bowles echoed the "serious" framing. "He's a tough guy," Bowles said. "It's a serious thing."

Bowles hired Rodgers as his defensive coordinator after taking over the Jets' head coaching job in 2015. They had previously worked together with both the Cowboys and the Dolphins. The Jets would surely like to have Rodgers back as soon as possible, but it is obviously more important that he get healthy and be able to resume living his normal life, before he even starts worrying about coaching football again. 

