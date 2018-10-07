Jets' defensive coordinator dealing with 'serious' illness, could face extended absence
Todd Bowles acknowledged that Kacy Rodgers could be out for a while
The New York Jets will be without their defensive coordinator, Kacy Rodgers, when they take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. They could also be without him for quite a while.
Jets coach Todd Bowles announced on Friday that Rodgers is dealing with an unspecified illness and will be away from the team.
"Coach Rodgers couldn't do his interviews today because he is ill of a nature we can't discuss right now," Bowles said, per the Jets' official website. "We'll see going forward where he is, and go from there, so he won't be here today and he was not at practice."
Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.
According to NFL.com's Mike Garofolo, the illness is serious, and Rodgers could be facing an extended absence. Bowles echoed the "serious" framing. "He's a tough guy," Bowles said. "It's a serious thing."
Bowles hired Rodgers as his defensive coordinator after taking over the Jets' head coaching job in 2015. They had previously worked together with both the Cowboys and the Dolphins. The Jets would surely like to have Rodgers back as soon as possible, but it is obviously more important that he get healthy and be able to resume living his normal life, before he even starts worrying about coaching football again.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 NFL Week 5 best bets: Lions top GB
Plus more of Will Brinson's best bets from Week 5 of the 2018 NFL season
-
Pete Prisco's best bets: Eagles win
Prisco shares his top five picks in Week 5, including the Jaguars covering in Kansas City
-
Tips: What history says about Rams
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 5 lines
-
Week 5 picks
Three picks and a cloud of trust for Week 5 of the NFL season
-
Week 5 picks: Pats roll, Jags snag upset
Patrick Mahomes will finally hit a speed bump against the elite Jaguars defense, writes Pete...
-
Week 5 best bets: Mahomes slays Jaguars
The Chiefs will take care of business against the elite defense of the Jaguars. Plus four more...