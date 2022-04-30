The New York Jets got one sauce when they selected Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner with the fourth overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. It turns out the consensus All-American cornerback who goes by "Sauce" is bringing plenty more thanks to his bling.

Gardner, who wore a diamond hot sauce bottle chain to the Las Vegas draft on Thursday, told Jets owner Woody Johnson his "all-purpose" bottle contains…actual sauce.

"You never know what sauce is in here," Gardner said after taking the cap off his iced-out bottle. "It could be barbecue sauce one day, little bit of sweet heat sauce the next day, hot sauce the next day, little Teriyaki sauce the day after that. So you never really know."

The Jets know exactly what they're getting from their "Sauce," and that's a bonafide star on the boundary. Gardner was the AAC's second ever unanimous conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, and he never allowed a touchdown as a collegiate player, per PFF.

Johnson asked Gardner how he fills the bottle up, and the 21-year-old responded "any way you want" because "you could never have too much sauce in life." If the 6-foot-2 Gardner can turn his production, length and speed (4.41 in the 40-yard dash) into NFL stardom, Jets fans and Johnson himself will agree.