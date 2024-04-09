This offseason, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in the headlines for non-football reasons. The New York Times reported last month that Independent U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. approached Rodgers about potentially serving as his running mate. However, Kennedy eventually landed on attorney and tech entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan as his running mate.

During a Monday interview on Fox News, Jets owner Woody Johnson was asked about Rodgers and his interest in being a vice presidential candidate. Was this just a passing fancy? Does he still have eyes on a Super Bowl? Johnson says yes.

"He is getting back to football 100%. He never left football," Johnson said, via ESPN. "That was a momentary distraction, maybe like going in the dark room or whatever. But he's back 100%. Great leader. … If we can keep him on his feet, which I think we can, it's going to be an exciting start to the season."

It's interesting that Johnson compared this political interest to Rodgers' darkness retreat. Rodgers of course used his period in darkness last year to meditate on what he wanted his next steps to be, which ultimately led to him being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets.

The Jets were one of the headlines of the NFL offseason last year when they acquired the four-time NFL MVP. New York had Super Bowl hopes entering 2023, but those hopes were dashed when Rodgers tore his Achilles on the Jets' first offensive possession of the season. Rodgers worked hard in his recovery throughout the year with the hopes of returning in case the Jets were in the playoff mix, but New York was eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15.

Could the Jets be a legitimate contender in 2024? They will need a focused and motivated Rodgers to do so, and Johnson says that's exactly what his team has.