New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is entering an important second season. The former No. 2 overall pick won three of 13 starts in his rookie year, but did show improvement towards the end of the season. Jets head coach Robert Saleh has already noticed Wilson looks different, physically.

"Zach looks good," Saleh said, via the New York Post. "He's definitely hit the weight room. He looks beefy, in a good way. He's definitely filled out. He's still got all his looseness in throwing the football and zip and all that stuff. He looks good."

Zach Wilson NYJ • QB • 2 CMP% 55.6 YDs 2334 TD 9 INT 11 YD/Att 6.09 View Profile

Wilson is listed at 214 pounds on the Jets' official website, and it will be interesting to see if and when that is updated. Wilson will surely be asked about his new weight by reporters this offseason. The former BYU star was sacked 44 times in just 13 games played last year, which ranked third-most in the NFL behind Joe Burrow and Ryan Tannehill. Maybe Wilson's new strength will allow him to shake off defenders in the pocket.

In all, things are looking up for Wilson. This offseason, the Jets front office gifted him a new starting wide receiver in Garrett Wilson, a new running back in Breece Hall and a new tight end who may surprise some people in Jeremy Ruckert. Saleh said Wilson is also growing in New York's offense and finding his voice as a leader.

"He's got a really good early command of the offense and he's doing a really good job in regards to that," Saleh said. "There's little things that he's doing where you're seeing a little more security. He's not a rookie, so he's being a little more vocal. He looks good. He's getting more comfortable, obviously grasping the offense. He's never had trouble grasping the offense, but he was a rookie so he goes through it. He's much further ahead at this point than he was a year ago, for sure."