While Zach Wilson continues to struggle for the New York Jets, the front office is being proactive in bringing in a quarterback. The Jets signed Trevor Siemian to their practice squad after bringing the veteran in for a visit, the team announced Tuesday.

Siemian was with the Cincinnati Bengals in training camp before being released on cutdown day in August. He was in a competition with Jake Browning for the Bengals' backup quarterback job.

Trevor Siemian CIN • QB • #19 CMP% 57.7 YDs 184 TD 1 INT 1 YD/Att 7.08 View Profile

Siemian has started six games over the last four years and 30 in his eight-year career, not winning a game he's started since 2017. He played two games last season, going 15 of 26 for 184 yards (57.7%) with a touchdown and an interception (76.4 rating).

The Jets have Wilson as their starting quarterback and Tim Boyle as the backup after Aaron Rodgers was lost for the season with a torn Achilles. Wilson and Boyle are the only two quarterbacks on the roster.

Siemian's signing doesn't mean Wilson's job is in jeopardy. Jets head coach Robert Saleh reiterated on Monday Wilson is their "unquestioned quarterback."

'We see on a day in and day out basis is a young man who is much improved from a year ago," Saleh said. "He's much more confident, he's much more accurate, he's got much more command of the huddle, he looks better in the pocket. Could have been better yesterday, but he's improved, and he's getting better. He's going through his progressions, and when he is hitting his back foot with his timing and rhythm, he looks fantastic, and you just don't throw people away man. You just have to continue to work with him.

"He's here, he gives us our best chance to win, and as coaches, we're going to do everything we can to help him."

For now, Wilson is the Jets' QB1. Siemian could be competition down the road, or just a depth move for a position that needs a third signal-caller.