Who's Playing
Miami @ New York
Current Records: Miami 3-1; New York 2-2
What to Know
The New York Jets are 2-10 against the Miami Dolphins since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. New York and Miami will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. The Jets will be strutting in after a win while Miami will be stumbling in from a loss.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, New York beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-20 this past Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for New York, but they got scores from WR Braxton Berrios, RB Breece Hall, and WR Corey Davis. New York's victory came on a two-yard rush from Hall with only 0:18 remaining in the fourth quarter.
New York's defense was a presence, as it collected four interceptions. FS Lamarcus Joyner picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.
Meanwhile, Miami came up short against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, falling 27-15. A silver lining for Miami was the play of WR Tyreek Hill, who caught ten passes for 160 yards. Hill hadn't helped his team much against the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed nine. K Jason Sanders delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
New York is expected to lose this next one by 3. Their home turf has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in two of their two home games.
The Jets are now 2-2 while the Dolphins sit at 3-1. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York ranks fourth in the NFL when it comes to passing yards per game, with 293 on average. But Miami is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the second most passing yards per game in the league at 307. We'll see if that edge gives Miami a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Dolphins are a 3-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -107
Series History
Miami have won ten out of their last 14 games against New York.
- Dec 19, 2021 - Miami 31 vs. New York 24
- Nov 21, 2021 - Miami 24 vs. New York 17
- Nov 29, 2020 - Miami 20 vs. New York 3
- Oct 18, 2020 - Miami 24 vs. New York 0
- Dec 08, 2019 - New York 22 vs. Miami 21
- Nov 03, 2019 - Miami 26 vs. New York 18
- Nov 04, 2018 - Miami 13 vs. New York 6
- Sep 16, 2018 - Miami 20 vs. New York 12
- Oct 22, 2017 - Miami 31 vs. New York 28
- Sep 24, 2017 - New York 20 vs. Miami 6
- Dec 17, 2016 - Miami 34 vs. New York 13
- Nov 06, 2016 - Miami 27 vs. New York 23
- Nov 29, 2015 - New York 38 vs. Miami 20
- Oct 04, 2015 - New York 27 vs. Miami 14