Who's Playing

Miami @ New York

Current Records: Miami 3-1; New York 2-2

What to Know

The New York Jets are 2-10 against the Miami Dolphins since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. New York and Miami will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. The Jets will be strutting in after a win while Miami will be stumbling in from a loss.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, New York beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-20 this past Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for New York, but they got scores from WR Braxton Berrios, RB Breece Hall, and WR Corey Davis. New York's victory came on a two-yard rush from Hall with only 0:18 remaining in the fourth quarter.

New York's defense was a presence, as it collected four interceptions. FS Lamarcus Joyner picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Miami came up short against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, falling 27-15. A silver lining for Miami was the play of WR Tyreek Hill, who caught ten passes for 160 yards. Hill hadn't helped his team much against the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed nine. K Jason Sanders delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

New York is expected to lose this next one by 3. Their home turf has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in two of their two home games.

The Jets are now 2-2 while the Dolphins sit at 3-1. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York ranks fourth in the NFL when it comes to passing yards per game, with 293 on average. But Miami is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the second most passing yards per game in the league at 307. We'll see if that edge gives Miami a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount+ (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Paramount+ (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dolphins are a 3-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

Miami have won ten out of their last 14 games against New York.