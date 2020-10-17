The Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets will face off in an AFC East clash at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is 2-3 overall and 0-2 at home, while New York is 0-5 overall and 0-2 on the road. Miami is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Dolphins vs. Jets odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 47. Before entering any Jets vs. Dolphins picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Dolphins vs. Jets spread: Dolphins -9.5

Dolphins vs. Jets over-under: 47 points

Dolphins vs. Jets money line: Miami -410, New York +330

What you need to know about the Dolphins

This past Sunday, the Dolphins' offense rose to the challenge against a San Francisco defense that boasted an average of only 17.7 points allowed. They surprised the 49ers on the road by a conclusive 43-17 score. Ryan Fitzpatrick passed for three TDs and 350 yards on 28 attempts. He passed for 288 yards and three TDs vs. 0 INTs for 118.8 rating in the last home meeting with the Jets. He is aiming for his sixth game in row at home with 315-plus passing yards.

Myles Gaskin had 91 scrimmage yards and his first rushing TD of season last week. He has 90-plus scrimmage yards in two of his past three games. Preston Williams had four catches for a team-high 106 yards and a TD last week. DeVante Parker has 110-plus receiving yards in four of his past five games at home. Xavien Howard has an interception in three consecutive games. Miami has won four of the past five meetings with New York.

What you need to know about the Jets

Meanwhile, New York lost to the Arizona Cardinals at home, 30-10, last week. The Jets' 0-5 start is the third in franchise history. The last time they lost their first five games was 1996, when they had the worst start in team history at 0-8. and finished at 1-15. Sam Darnold will miss his second consecutive game this week with a shoulder injury. The Jets are 0-7 in games missed by Darnold. Joe Flacco passed for 195 yards and a TD in his first start of the season last week.

The Jets released Le'Veon Bell this week, and now will turn to 37 year-old Frank Gore and possibly rookie La'Mical Perine to handle the running game. New York ranks 22nd in the NFL in rushing offense at 103.4 yards per game, and is 31st in the league in yards per game (279.4) and last in points per game (15.0). Jamison Crowder caught eight passes for one TD and 116 yards last week. He has seven-plus catches and 100-plus yards in his past three games.

How to make Jets vs. Dolphins picks

