The Colts haven't officially named their Week 1 starting quarterback, but it's only a matter of time before the organization hands over the keys to No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson. The rookie quarterback was billed during the pre-draft process as a prospect with tremendous upside, but may be best served as someone who needs to sit for a period of time before being thrust into action. However, it does appear that he will see the field early in 2023 judging by Jim Irsay's assessment of the situation.

The Colts owner told the Pat McAfee Show on Monday that he anticipates some early bumps for Richardson as he makes his way into the NFL, but getting the in-game experience is the best way for him to set up a foundation for a strong career.

"For Anthony Richardson, it's going to be tough. We know that," Irsay told McAfee. "But he has to play to get better. I mean, there's no question. Gardner [Minshew] could come out and obviously play better early on just being a veteran, but we have to get Anthony on the field. That's Shane [Steichen's] call when he decides to do it."

Irsay pointed out that Richardson is a green prospect more than some other top rookies they've brought in previously. For instance, Peyton Manning, Indy's No. 1 overall pick in 1998, started 45 games in college. Irsay said that Manning "was really prepared as much as he could be for the league" but the Colts still went 3-13 during his rookie year. Richardson, meanwhile, started just 13 games at Florida, so there may be some lean times initially before things turn with their new quarterback.

That said, Richardson does appear to be in good hands with Steichen. The head coach came up through the coaching ranks on the offensive side of the ball and has helped developed young quarterbacks over his career like Justin Herbert and, more recently, Jalen Hurts. At Florida, Richardson flashed plenty of potential that even had him in the conversation to be the No. 1 overall pick. If he can reach his ceiling as both a runner and passer, he possesses a similar duel threat ability that Steichen -- as the Eagles offensive coordinator -- was able to use with Hurts last year that helped bring Philadelphia to the Super Bowl.

As for when Richardson may see the field, that'll likely come into clearer view as training camp unfolds. If he is still raw, it could be Minshew that gets the nod to begin the year. The veteran quarterback signed with Indy this offseason but played under Steichen over the last two years in Philadelphia, so he is well-versed in his system. Even if he does not start the year, however, we'll simply be counting down the snaps before the Richardson era officially kicks off.