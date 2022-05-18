Jim McMahon won't deny that Aaron Rodgers owns the Bears, the team that McMahon led to a Super Bowl win in 1985. Rodgers famously proclaimed that he owns Green Bay's longtime rival after rushing for a score in Chicago last season.

McMahon has similar sentiments about his run of success against the Packers during his time as the Bears' starting quarterback from 1982-88. After losing his first start against Green Bay, McMahon won each of his eight other starts against the Packers as a member of the Bears. He rolled his record up to 12-1 against the Packers during his time with the Eagles and Vikings.

"It's not surprising," McMahon said of Rodgers' claim during an appearance on Good Morning Football. "He has owned the Bears. I don't know that he's ever lost to them. When I was with the Bears, I owned the Packers. I think I only lost once to the Packers in all that time. If you play here in Chicago, you've got to be able to beat the Packers. If you don't, you're going to catch a lot of grief."

McMahon's football life is uniquely tied to the Packers outside of his dominant record against them. A year after winning the Super Bowl, the '86 Bears raced out to a 6-0 start the following season before McMahon suffered a season-ending injury after being body-slammed to the turf by then-Packers defensive end Charles Martin. Without McMahon, the Bears were upset by Washington in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Nearly a decade later, McMahon signed with the Packers to serve as Brett Favre's backup. His final game as an NFL player was Green Bay's win over New England in Super Bowl XXXI. The win took place in the Louisiana Superdome, the site of Chicago's Super Bowl win over New England 11 years earlier.

The Packers' Super Bowl win gave McMahon a chance to honor the '85 Bears during Green Bay's trip to the White House. He wore his No. 9 Bears uniform under a suit while shaking hands when then-president Bill Clinton.

"Back when we won in '85, we didn't get to go to the White House," McMahon. The (Challenger Space Shuttle) blew up two days after we won, so all the focus was on that, rightfully so. … I explained to all my teammates in Green Bay and the coaches what I was going to do. I said I was going to represent our team in Chicago."

Rodgers joined McMahon as a Super Bowl champion in 2010, when he led the Packers to a win over Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XLV. Conversely, the Bears have yet to win another Super Bowl in the years following the dominance of the '85 Bears. Along with remaining the franchise's most recent champion, McMahon feels that the personalities that made up that team is one of the main reasons why the '85 team has stood the test of time.

"We had a lot of great personalities on that team," McMahon said. "The NFL was struggling back in the early '80s. I've talked to a lot of people since then saying, 'We never watched football until we saw you guys.' I think they saw us without our helmets on and having a lot of fun, and I think that's what they remember is much fun we had as well as how good we were."