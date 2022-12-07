The San Francisco 49ers watched quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo go down with a foot injury after taking a sack on the first drive of the eventual 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Garoppolo had suffered a broken foot, and will require surgery that will knock him out for the rest of the season. However, after more evaluation, that may not be the case.

According to ESPN, doctors concluded that Jimmy G does not require foot surgery. He did not suffer a Lisfranc injury, and if rehab goes according to plan, Garoppolo could return in seven to eight weeks. Seven weeks from this past Sunday will be when the divisional playoff games are held.

In speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Shanahan sounded like he didn't want to get fans' hopes up for a Garoppolo return.

"Still going to be a big recovery. There's that way outside chance (of a return) late in the playoffs but just an outside chance," Shanahan said, via NFL Media. "Not real optimistic about it but never rule it out."

Garoppolo has gone 7-3 as the starter this season, while completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. The 49ers attempted to move on from him this offseason, naming former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance the starter for the 2022 campaign, but the second-year signal-caller broke his ankle in Week 2, and the franchise was forced to turn to Garoppolo. It was reported just on Sunday morning that the 49ers and Garoppolo are open to staying together in 2023.

Brock Purdy, this year's Mr. Irrelevant from the 2023 NFL Draft, stepped in for Garoppolo against the Dolphins and completed 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He looked solid in his first extensive NFL action, and will be the starter while Garoppolo focuses on his rehab. It's not guaranteed, but Jimmy G could potentially return if the 49ers make a playoff run.