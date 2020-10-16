The San Francisco 49ers will have Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback this week, and he isn't expected to be limited by his ankle injury either. Garoppolo was not given an injury designation for Sunday's showdown against the Los Angeles Rams after being a full participant in practice Friday.

"It's feeling great this week," Garoppolo said Friday. "Made a lot of improvements, just that couple of extra days and consistently gotten better. Just one of those things, you got to keep working at it."

Garoppolo was able to make his first start in weeks last Sunday, but wasn't anywhere near his pre-injury form -- finishing 7 of 17 for 77 yards with two interceptions and a 15.7 passer rating in a blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins. After the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan hinted Garoppolo's recovery from an injury played a factor in the decision to bench him for the second half.

Garoppolo was a full participant in practice all week and is in better condition than he was last week, but that won't answer the 49ers' struggles on offense. Garoppolo has completed just 60.6% of his passes for 467 yards and four touchdowns on the season, playing in just three games. He's not near the level he was when he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl last season, as the offense has slipped from fourth in the NFL in total yards to 21st and second in points scored to 18th.

Against the Rams, Garoppolo has never lost in three starts -- even though he has thrown three touchdowns to five interceptions. The Rams have a top-5 defense in points and yards allowed, which will be a true test to see if Garoppolo's struggles are more than just an ankle injury.