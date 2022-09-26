With Trey Lance officially done for the season, that means Jimmy Garoppolo has taken over as the 49ers starting quarterback for the rest of the year. And thanks to the revised deal he signed with the team in August, Garoppolo will almost certainly end up making millions of dollars in bonus money over the next few months.

When Garoppolo agreed to restructure his contract with the 49ers, he accepted a deal that only paid him $6.5 million in guaranteed money for 2022. However, the contract also came with millions of dollars in incentives that he could earn if he became the starting QB this season, which is now happening.

So how much could Garoppolo earn on top of his $6.5 million in salary? Let's check it out (via NFL.com)

He gets paid just for being on the active roster. Every week that Garoppolo is on the active roster -- he doesn't even have to start -- he'll get roughly $29,000 in bonus money. For the entire season, Garoppolo can earn up to $500,000 in per game roster bonuses. Expected to be earned: $500,000.

Every week that Garoppolo is on the active roster -- he doesn't even have to start -- he'll get roughly $29,000 in bonus money. For the entire season, Garoppolo can earn up to $500,000 in per game roster bonuses. $500,000. Perks of being the starter. For every game where Garoppolo takes at least 25% of the snaps at quarterback, he'll get a bonus of $250,000. That means he made $250,000 in Week 2. If he stays healthy, he'll be getting a $250,000 bonus in each of his next 15 game checks. Expected to be earned: $4 million.

For every game where Garoppolo takes at least 25% of the snaps at quarterback, he'll get a bonus of $250,000. That means he made $250,000 in Week 2. If he stays healthy, he'll be getting a $250,000 bonus in each of his next 15 game checks. $4 million. Winning pays off. On top of the $250,000, Garoppolo will also get $100,000 if the 49ers WIN any game where he plays at least 25% of the snaps. For the purpose of this exercise, we'll say the 49ers win 10 games. Expected to be earned: $1 million.

In a nutshell: If Garoppolo plays 25% of the snaps in a game and the 49ers win, he'll be earning $350,000 in bonus money each week that happens plus his $29,000 activer roster bonus. Those two numbers together are more than double what his base salary is for each game this year ($361,000).

So how did Garoppolo feel about picking up more than $300,000 in bonus money on Sunday?

Over the course of the regular season, Garoppolo can earn $5.5 million on top of his $6.5 million salary (That $5.5 million could become $6.1 million if he doesn't lose any games).

Garoppolo can also earn even more money through various playoff incentives:

He gets $500,000 for taking 50% of the snaps in any playoff game.

He gets another $500,000 if he takes 50% of the snaps in the NFC title game and the 49ers win.

He also get $1 million if he takes 50% of the snaps in the Super Bowl.

With those incentives, Garoppolo can add another $3 million in bonus money if the 49ers play in the wild-card round and make it all the way to the Super Bowl.

Basically, Garoppolo is going to have a lot of extra incentive to win games this year and that incentive is that his pay check is directly tied to San Francisco's success.