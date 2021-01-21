After Joe Biden was officially sworn into office on Wednesday, not only did he become the 46th president, but he also joined an even more exclusive club that only includes 11 members, including Tom Brady and John Elway.

Being in this club means that our new president is now one part of the answer to one of the greatest NFL/college/presidential trivia questions that has ever existed. Here is the trivia question: Name the five colleges that have produced both a president of the United States AND a Super Bowl-winning quarterback (You're going to want to make sure to memorize that question so that you can stump people with it this weekend).

Anyway, back to the trivia. Now that you've had time to think about it, I'm ready to give you the answer. Here are the only five colleges that have produced both a president and a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Delaware

President: Joe Biden (2021)

QB: Joe Flacco (Won Super Bowl XLVII)

Miami (Ohio)

President: Benjamin Harrison (1889-93)

QB: Ben Roethlisberger (Won Super Bowls XL, XLIII)

Michigan

President: Gerald Ford (1974-77)

QB: Tom Brady (Won Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII)

Naval Academy

President: Jimmy Carter (1977-81)

QB: Roger Staubach (Won Super Bowls VI, XII)

Stanford

President: Herbert Hoover (1929-33)

QB: Jim Plunkett (Won Super Bowls XV, XVIII)

QB: John Elway (Won Super Bowls XXXII, XXXIII)

The six quarterbacks on the list have combined to win 15 of 54 Super Bowls while the presidents account for five of the 46 people who have ever held the top job in the land.

As someone who went to Miami of Ohio, this is a piece of trivia I have spent years stumping people with. However, I didn't even think about the Biden-Flacco connection so thanks to AP writer Josh Dubow for pointing out that Delaware should be added to the list now that Biden's president.

On a somewhat related note, only one school on this list -- and one school ever -- has produced a president, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback AND a Super Bowl-winning coach and that school is Miami. Besides Big Ben and President Ben, Miami also produced Weeb Ewbank (Super Bowl III) and John Harbaugh (Super Bowl XLVII).