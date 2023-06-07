Joe Burrow already is the most popular athlete in Cincinnati. On Wednesday, the Bengals quarterback showed Cincinnati fans he can apparently hit a baseball as well as he can throw a football.

Burrow and a few other Bengals players were surprise guests at Great American Ballpark, taking part in Cincinnati Reds batting practice. The Bengals quarterback decided to take a few hacks, and ended up hitting two over the fence.

There's also footage of Burrow taking some swings prior to the Reds' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The home runs added to the wonder of Burrow, who has taken the Bengals to consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances. He finished the 2022 season tied for second in the NFL in passing touchdowns (35), while ranking fifth in completions (414), fifth in passing yards (4,475) and sixth in passer rating (100.8).

Over the last two seasons, Burrow leads the NFL in passer rating (104.8) and is third in the NFL in touchdown passes (69). The Bengals have gone 22-10 in his last 32 starts, while Burrow has compiled a 5-2 postseason record in that stretch.

Burrow isn't the only professional football player to go yard this week. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown took some swings at Philadelphia Phillies batting practice on Tuesday, as the former MLB draft pick and Under Armour All-American (who batted behind Bo Bichette in that 2015 game) hit a home run while hitting with Jalen Hurts.

NFL players are more than just football players. Burrow and Brown are proving they are good in other sports too.