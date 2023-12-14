There will be no more practice squad duty for Joe Flacco, not after he reached an agreement on a one-year deal with his Browns.

According to his agent, Flacco reached an agreement with the team at about the same time he was elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. The 38-year-old, former Super Bowl MVP is preparing to make his third consecutive start this Sunday at home against the Chicago Bears.

Flacco was named the Browns' starting quarterback for the remainder of the season shortly after he helped lead Cleveland to a 31-27 win over the Jaguars this past Sunday. In the win, Flacco threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns while helping Cleveland (8-5) stay ahead of the pack in the AFC wild card standings.

"There are so many different things that are running through my head," Flacco said after the game, via Cleveland.com. "It's unbelievable to be out there. It's really a unique experience. I can't say it enough to have children that are of the age where they understand what's going on and I'm going to remember these things forever. Like I said earlier, I'm just trying to stay in the moment and be as grateful as possible and keep getting better."

Joe Flacco QB CMP% 55.1 YDs 565 TD 5 INT 2 YD/Att 6.35

Flacco and the Browns will look to build off their AFC best 6-1 home record on Sunday against a Bears team that is currently riding their first two-game winning steak since Matt Eberflus took over as head coach last season.

The Browns will have to forge ahead after losing two more notable players to serious injuries. Safety Grant Delpit (groin) was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday but could be back for the playoffs. Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo's season is in jeopardy after he suffered a pec injury during last Sunday's win over Jacksonville.