After winning his record seventh Super Bowl in February, Tom Brady's case as the "Greatest of All-Time" when it comes to NFL players got even stronger. Now, one of the other greatest quarterbacks of all-time is weighing in on the popular topic. In an appearance on ESPN's "First Take," hall of famer Joe Montana revealed that he believes that Brady is "definitely" the GOAT.

"I think Tom has taken his place on the top up there a long time ago," Montana said on Wednesday. "He's had a tremendous career, he's fun to watch. Everybody always contests over that, but I think if you look at what Tom has been able to accomplish in his time that he's played, I think it puts him definitely up there at the top of the list.

"There's a lot of great guys, as I said, before me, you go back to Otto Graham, who won 10 or 11 championships. It's hard to compare them, but if you're looking at it, yeah, definitely Tom at that point."

Brady certainly has had a spectacular career. He's been a five-time Super Bowl MVP, three-time league MVP, two-time Offensive Player of the Year and 14-time Pro Bowler. Brady's most impressive body of work may have been this past season, when he led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl triumph in 20 years.

The Buccaneers quarterback was an afterthought when he first entered the league, which makes his career story that much better. After all, Brady was selected with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. Not much was expected until he was forced to step in for an injured Drew Bledsoe during his rookie season and led the Patriots to a Super Bowl victory that season.

Montana himself is no stranger to being in the GOAT conversation. The 49ers signal caller did win four Super Bowl and earned Super Bowl MVP honors on three separate occasions. However, Brady's resume does speak for itself and it may not be too much of a debate at this point as to who is the GOAT when it comes to the NFL.