Jon Gruden anticipates Antonio Brown practicing soon after being full participant in Raiders' Saturday walkthrough

Antonio Brown showed strides in his recovery from frostbitten feet Thursday night, as the Pro Bowl receiver caught passes from quarterback Derek Carr during pregame warmups prior to the Raiders' second preseason game against the Cardinals.

On Saturday, Brown continued to make strides with regard to his recovery during Oakland's walkthrough. After the walkthrough, Jon Gruden offered a positive update on Brown, who missed the majority of Oakland's training camp and has yet to play in the preseason.

"He took all the reps today in our walkthrough," Gruden said of Brown, per ESPN's Paul Guiterrez. "He showed great retention and we'll see what happens here with this afternoon; we're going to have a walkthrough today as well ... so we'll pick it up tomorrow."

Carr raved about Brown's performance during Saturday's walkthrough.

"He did everything with us just now and the man's recall is unbelievable. He came in and, no mental errors, and in this offense, that's not easy to do. Especially, whenever you have a day off, even, especially as a player, you come back and you're like, you've got to stay on coach Gruden's offense all the time. You can tell Antonio's been studying because he came out and didn't miss a beat…he was a part of everything we did today."

It appears that Gruden was right when he said earlier this week that he expected Brown to be available when the Raiders take on the Broncos in Week 1 of the regular season. It also appears that Carr was correct when he recently said that it wouldn't take Brown much time to get in sync with his teammates after missing the majority of camp.

"I'm used to throwing him the ball," Carr said earlier this month. "It won't be brand new when he shows up. It will just be more on him getting the details of the routes. Getting out and doing it, correcting it on film and going and fixing it the next day. Those kinds of things. But besides that, the timing aspect, the meat and potatoes, so to speak, of what we need, it's there."

Brown, 31, is coming off a tumultuous week that saw reports surface about a possible retirement threat if the NFL would not allow him to wear his old helmet that has since been outlawed by the league. Brown, following Oakland's preseason game Thursday night, refuted the reports of his retirement threat.

"I hate when my mom call me, and my dad call me [and ask about] retirement," Brown said. "Where you get that from? I never said that."

Brown also showed his lighter side when asked about the recent negativity surrounding him. Brown smiled while asking the media for a favor.

"If you guys could calm [the stories] down, man, it's really distracting my family," Brown said with a chuckle. "So you guys could help me out with all that stuff. I don't mind, but to my family, they get really stressed out."

Raiders fans should be less stressed out with Saturday's positive update on Brown, who is trying to do his part in helping Oakland return to respectability in 2019.