JuJu Smith-Schuster certainly remembers what transpired inside his locker room in 2018, when Le'Veon Bell decided not to return to the Steelers after flirting with the idea of returning before the Week 11 deadline. And while Smith-Schuster finds himself in a similar situation now, he told reporters this week that he will not be following in his former teammate's footsteps.

"I'm not going to be the type of guy who sits out," Smith-Schuster said, via the team's official website. "Right now, I'm not worried about (a new contract). It's more so just about playing ball … For me, I would love to be a Steeler, but at the end of the day, I'm here to play ball and win games for the team and for the organization."

Smith-Schuster appeared well on his way to receiving an extension well before the 2020 season following his first two seasons in Pittsburgh. After catching 58 passes for 917 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie, Smith-Schuster enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2018, as he led the Steelers with 1,426 receiving yards while earning team MVP honors.

Things took a turn in 2019. With Ben Roethlisberger missing 14 games with an elbow injury, and with Antonio Brown no longer on the outside, Smith-Schuster caught just 42 passes for 552 yards and three touchdowns for the Steelers, who finished the season with an 8-8 record while missing the playoffs for a second straight season. Injuries were also an issue for Smith-Schuster, who was sidelined for a quarter of Pittsburgh's games.

Smith-Schuster made several changes to his offseason training in preparation for the 2020 season. Instead of group workouts, Smith-Schuster did individual work with a high performance coach. He also arrived at the team's facility about a month earlier than he usually does. Smith-Schuster said that the alterations to his offseason has led to him being the lightest he's been since entering the NFL.

And while it would be safe to assume that he is working towards having a big season during his contract year, that isn't the case for Smith-Schuster.

"You always want to push yourself," Smith-Schuster said. "I didn't [work this offseason] for a contract, it's more so wanting to learn something new every year and becoming a better player for the team."

Smith-Schuster was the first of four receivers the Steelers have drafted in either the second or third round. In 2018, Pittsburgh spent a second-round pick on James Washington, who led the team in receiving yards in 2019. Last spring, the Steelers used a third-round pick on Diontae Johnson, who paced Pittsburgh in catches and touchdown receptions as a rookie. He also made a splash on special teams, returning a punt 85 yards for a score in Pittsburgh's late-season win over Arizona. In April, the Steelers used their second-round pick on Chase Claypool, whose presence should allow Smith-Schuster to return to the slot after playing on the outside in 2019. The Steeler, during free agency, also signed former Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron, who has already begun building a rapport with Roethlisberger.

When asked about the Steelers' bevy of receivers, Smith-Schuster said that he has no reservations as it relates to helping his younger teammates.

"I want success for everybody," Smith-Schuster said. "We drafted a young guy, Chase Claypool, his athleticism is amazing. If I make him better, that's making me better."

For a half-decade, Pittsburgh's offense primarily revolved around the team's "Killer B" trio of Roethlisberger, Brown and Bell. While the trio was indeed prolific, Pittsburgh sometimes struggled to move the ball when forced to rely on their complementary pieces. Smith-Schuster feels that that won't be the case in 2020, as the Steelers are a deeper at the skill positions now than they were in recent seasons.

"We can go into no-huddle and we can have no many different plays play so many different positions, and that's the best part of it," Smith-Schuster said of the Steelers' offense. "With having Ben (back), and having him call in the huddle what he likes, I think that's where we can have a lot of success."

Smith-Schuster was asked to identify what specific skillset he brings to the table that is different from the Steelers' other receivers. While he could have said something tangible, the still just 23-year-old Smith-Schuster instead chose a quality that made him an instant fan favorite during his first season in Pittsburgh.

"Just having fun," Smith-Schuster said. "I'm definitely the guy who is trying to make everybody laugh, enjoy their job, making the best of out it. I think there are days where we're tired, we're down, and we just don't feel like we wanna do it. But I'm the guy who comes in and is like, 'Let's go. Let's have fun today, make the best of it.' Like I say, we're always lit."