The Atlanta Falcons are listening to calls on Julio Jones, which makes sense why they would pick up the phone after hearing what team was on the other line. Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer said on an Instagram Live session the Baltimore Ravens were the team that called the Falcons about Jones, but that a trade is unlikely due to Jones' big contract.

The Ravens inquiring about Jones is interesting considering general manager Eric DeCosta's defense of the current wide receiver group. The Ravens selected Marquise Brown in the first round of the 2019 draft and Miles Boykin in the third round that same year. Baltimore also selected Devin Duvernay in the third round of the 2020 draft. Those three receivers have combined for 156 catches for 2,018 yards and 22 touchdowns over the last two seasons -- not enough to get franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson over the hump as Baltimore has won just one playoff game since the Pro Bowl quarterback took over as the full-time starter in 2019.

Jones would easily become the No. 1 wide receiver on the Ravens' roster, one Baltimore desperately needs. Jones has the highest average receiving yards per game in NFL history at 95.5 and had averaged over 100 receiving yards per game in five different seasons, the most in league history (no other receiver has more than three). The 32-year old Jones had 51 catches for 711 yards and three touchdowns in nine games last season, as his average receiving yards per game of 85.7 was sixth in the league. Jones has 12,896 career receiving yards though 135 games, the most for a player in NFL history.

Whether the Falcons actually trade Jones during the NFL Draft or not is up in the air, but they are listening.

"That's one of those things that, when you're doing things the right way in the organization, you have to listen to people's calls on any player," Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said earlier this week. "And especially because we are in a difficult cap situation. That's just the circumstance. It's not a surprise for us -- the circumstance we're in."

Pending on the offer the Falcons get, Jones may have played his last game in Atlanta.