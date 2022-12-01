For the first time in nearly two weeks, Bears quarterback Justin Fields was a full practice participant in practice as Chicago prepares for Sunday's game against the Packers. Fields, who was a limited participant Wednesday and all of last week, missed Sunday's loss to the Jets after sustaining a shoulder injury near the end of Chicago's Week 11 loss to Atlanta.

Speaking to the media earlier this week, Fields said he feels better than he did a week ago. He said how he feels during practice will determine whether or not he will ultimately be given the nod to start against Green Bay.

While it's been a disappointing season for the 3-8 Bears, Fields has shown flashes of the potential that made him the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The former Ohio State standout has thrown 13 touchdowns against eight interceptions this season. He is completing a higher percentage of his passes than he did as a rookie and has completed at least 63% of his passes four times this season.

Fields has been prolific as far as running the ball is concerned. He has rushed for 834 yards and seven touchdowns this season while averaging 6.8 yards per carry. His 178 yards against Miami in Week 9 were the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a regular season game in NFL history. Fields is 166 yards away from joining Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson as the only quarterbacks in league history to run for 1,000 yards in a season.

Sunday's game doesn't have playoff implications, but there is something at stake for both the Bears and Packers. The winner of Sunday's game will have sole possession of the most regular season wins in NFL history, according to the CBS Sports Research Team. The teams are currently tied with 786 wins.