Kellen Winslow Jr.'s rep: He was house shopping for mother-in-law when neighbor called police

Kellen Winslow Jr.'s lawyer issued a statement that Winslow "emphatically denies committing any burglary."

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. was arrested this weekend after a suspicious neighbor called the police while Winslow was shopping for a house for his mother-in-law, according to Winslow's representative. NBC San Diego reported that Winslow spent five hours in a North County jail before posting bail.

Winslow's attorney, Harvey A. Weinberg, issued a statement that Winslow "emphatically denies committing any burglary. He would have no need to burglarize or steal anything from anyone at a trailer park. He looks forward to being vindicated once this matter is fully investigated and adjudicated through the court system."

Additionally, Denise White of EAG Sport Management told NBC News that Winslow was arrested on suspicion of burglary after a neighbor called police and reported a possible residential burglary. "An over reactive neighbor called police after she saw Kellen walking around a mobile home," she said.

According to the sheriff's department, "The reporting party indicated a black male adult had walked into a neighbor's residence," and that person confronted the man because they "did not recognize him as being the resident who lived there." White disputed this claim, noting, "The owner said he never went inside the home or took anything, or nor was anything taken, touched or moved."

While Winslow's reps say he was house hunting for his mother-in-law, a neighbor of the mobile home owner stated that, when confronted about why he was there, Winslow said he was looking for his red dog, Clifford. White said that the Winslow indeed has a red dog named Clifford, but he was being "sarcastic when answering her questions about what he was doing there."

Neighbor who confronted former NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr before arrest took this pic of his hummer as he was inside an elderly couple's mobile home. Says Winslow wasn't wearing a shirt & commented "I'm looking for my dog, it's red, name is Clifford"

Winslow, who has been out of the NFL since 2013 but has been reportedly interested in a comeback since 2016, has a court appearance scheduled for Monday.