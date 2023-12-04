Kenny Pickett is expected to miss an extended period of time after suffering an ankle injury during the Steelers' 24-10 loss to the Cardinals, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Pickett left Sunday's game after getting hit on a running play late in the first half. Pickett walked off the field under his own power after getting evaluated by the team's medical staff; however, he did not return to the game after injuring his ankle. Pickett had been experiencing ankle discomfort following last week's win over the Bengals that saw him go 24 of 33 passing for 278 yards in what was his best game of the season so far.

Kenny Pickett PIT • QB • #8 CMP% 61.8 YDs 2000 TD 6 INT 4 YD/Att 6.37 View Profile

Mitch Trubisky, who replaced Pickett at quarterback Sunday, will continue to be the team's starting quarterback when Pickett is out. Trubisky went 11 of 17 for 117 yards with a touchdown pass in relief work Sunday.

Pittsburgh's offense largely struggled following Pickett's exit. The unit scored just one touchdown and committed a costly turnover when Trubisky fumbled a low snap by center Mason Cole. The fumble set up James Conner's first of two second-half touchdown runs.

Pittsburgh will likely face the Patriots on Thursday night without Pickett, who was Trubisky's backup when New England upset the Steelers at home in Week 2 of the 2022 season. Thursday's game is a critical one for Pittsburgh, who needs a win in over to stay on the inside of the AFC playoff standings.