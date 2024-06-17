There is a lot of hype around the 2024 rookie class -- more than normal. Following an NFL Draft that set a record for the most offensive players taken in Round 1, including six quarterbacks, you will find a dozen players from the group in our consensus top-120 picks. In a 12-team league, that's the first 10 rounds.

The best part about all of this? It's warranted! Of the six quarterbacks, at least three are poised to start to begin the season. Seven wide receivers were taken in Round 1 of the NFL Draft -- at least five figure to make Fantasy rosters with two emerging as must-starts. Another stud tight end will draw attention in Fantasy, and even though there weren't any running backs taken in the first 45 picks of the draft, there are still many who will command meaningful Fantasy compensation, including a potential gamebreaker in Carolina.

This isn't a rookie class to miss out on. Get to know these guys because they range from potential lineup heroes to mega-studs for the next decade.

The following is a top-12 ranking based on the order I would draft them in 2024 seasonal PPR leagues.

Height: 6-3 1/4 | Weight: 209 | Age by Week 1: 22 years old

What can be said about Harrison that you don't already know? He's tall, athletic, fast, nuanced, experienced, and as NFL-ready as any receiver has ever been. Now he'll lock into a Cardinals offense that has routinely hyper-targeted their No. 1 option ever since Kyler Murray became their quarterback. It should mean at least eight targets per game, and maybe as many as 10. Mesh that with his expected efficiency and Harrison is very much in play to set NFL rookie-year records for catches and yards, both set last year by Puka Nacua (105 catches and 1,486 yards). If that upside seems ludicrous to you then don't plan on drafting Harrison because someone else in your league who views him as a can't-miss will take him before you would.

2024 DRAFT OUTLOOK: Harrison will be a second-rounder in one-QB leagues and a third-rounder in SuperFlex/two-QB leagues. Is it warranted? If he meets lofty expectations, then he should. If he plays like a typical rookie wideout then it's too rich. But ask yourself: Which other receivers have the potential for over 150 targets and the great numbers that come along with it?

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: Harrison is the clear 1.01 in one-QB formats and might even be that first dude off the board in SuperFlex/two-QB depending on what the team picking first needs.

Height: 6-0 1/4 | Weight: 199 | Age by Week 1: 21 years old

Nabers' best trait is his acceleration -- he gets to his top speed quickly, something even Harrison can't do. But he's also a physical receiver with long arms, good concentration, and good route versatility. If there's a nitpick it's that he still could fine-tune his route-running technique and aim for fewer body catches. Oh, and he's on the Giants, an offense with question marks at quarterback and a playcaller who has relished spreading the ball around, not hyper-targeting one guy. In fact, only one player in the past two years for the Giants has had more than 6.17 targets per game: Sterling Shepard, for three games in 2022. However, the Giants offense looks much different this year without Saquon Barkley in the backfield and with Nabers out wide, and after dazzling at minicamp it seems more likely that he'll command at least seven targets per week, if not eight.

2024 DRAFT OUTLOOK: Nabers' talent shouldn't be questioned. The rest of the Giants' offense can be questioned, however. Yet it stands to reason that their O-line will better protect their quarterbacks, giving more clean targets to go around. Nabers' playmaking skills in an offense he leads should put him in the Round 6 range in all formats, but maybe a little closer to Round 5 if it's full PPR.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: Nabers will go anywhere from one to three spots after Harrison is every draft. That means he could (should) go as high as 1.02 in one-QB and as late as fourth overall in SuperFlex/two-QB.

Height: 6-2 7/8 | Weight: 212 | Age by Week 1: 22 years old

Most football junkies know Odunze as Michael Penix Jr.'s top receiver at Washington from the past two years, gaining over 1,100 and seven scores on 75-plus catches in each season. Odunze joins a crowded receiving corps in Chicago that could keep his numbers limited, but his talent stands out. He's a tall, long-armed, fluid receiver with outstanding hands and body control. And though he doesn't have elite-level speed, he can still move fast and outrun most defensive backs (4.45 in the 40-yard dash). He was in sync with Caleb Williams at Bears minicamp in June and has the career trajectory to be his No. 1 receiver at some point, just not right away and maybe not at all in 2024 because veterans D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen will also command attention.

2024 DRAFT OUTLOOK: We might look back on taking Odunze in Round 8 or 9 and laugh at ourselves for being so cautious. The only reason for it is because it's tough to project him for 100 targets in the Bears offense given their other receivers (not to mention their other tight ends and running backs). If Fantasy was based solely on talent he'd go at least two rounds higher. Maybe that's enough to make him a target as a quality bench receiver with unlimited potential -- just be very patient with him if you draft him.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: There's a real chance Odunze will evolve into Williams' No. 1 receiver by 2026, if not 2025. Those with the long view in mind will crave Odunze and consider him immediately after Harrison and Nabers get picked. Third overall in one-QB drafts should be expected as would fifth overall in SuperFlex/two-QB formats.

Height 6-3 1/8 | Weight: 243 | Age by Week 1: 21 years old

The hype around Bowers cooled off when the Raiders took him. That meant that the big tight end with unique-for-his-body speed wouldn't be the No. 1 target in his offense and would play 2024 with a less-than-desirable quarterback. It's not the prettiest landing spot, but Bowers' physical traits helped him score 13 touchdowns as a freshman at Georgia, then total 13 touchdowns with over 1,600 yards in his next two seasons, battling through injuries along the way. Expect him to be used in a bunch of different ways, including as a potential ball carrier near the goal line but especially as a mismatch piece that defenders will struggle to cover -- even if his quarterbacks aren't good.

2024 DRAFT OUTLOOK: The tight end position is improving, and Bowers is a part of it. He could very easily finish second on the Raiders in targets while competing for red-zone touches every week. Getting him after 90th overall kind of feels like a steal given his upside.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: Expect him to fall into the range of fourth to sixth overall, but any team that's set at receiver and needs help at tight end will take Bowers in Round 1. That could happen as soon as fourth overall in either format and it wouldn't be much of a reach. He could be absolutely dominant in a couple of years once Adams is off the Raiders and the team solves its quarterback issue.

5. Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

Height: 6-1 1/8 | Weight: 214 | Age by Week 1: 21 years old

Williams has a strong arm with good accuracy and excellent mobility, which isn't to mean he will run like Daniels but rather can evade the pass rush and still make a play with his arm. He also proved the be a difference-maker in the red zone in college and even decimated the Bears defense in red-zone practice drills in their recent June minicamp. He does seem to have an issue with holding the ball longer than necessary, at times passing up short easy throws for longer ones. True, he'll complete plenty of those, but they could also lead to turnovers, which also happened at minicamp. At least Williams is surrounded by a ton of excellent receiving talent, making his path to statistical success that much easier to envision.

2024 DRAFT OUTLOOK: Like Daniels, Williams will be targeted once the top 10 to 12 quarterbacks get drafted. It's not as likely Williams will go ahead of Daniels because he doesn't have the same kind of promising rushing upside. He's in the same Round 10 range in one-QB leagues and late Round 3 to early Round 4 range in two-QB leagues.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: The first team that needs a long-term quarterback solution and doesn't like anyone left at the other positions will grab Williams. That could happen as soon as fourth overall in one-QB leagues. But in SuperFlex/two-QB formats he's going to be either first or second overall depending on what the needs are of the team at 1.01.

Height: 5-11 1/4 | Weight: 165 | Age by Week 1: 21 years old

Everyone knows Worthy for his record-setting 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine. Not as many people know Worthy for his quality footwork, nuanced route running, and underrated physicality. Even fewer people know he led Texas in receiving yards for three straight seasons. Worthy is small and thus an injury risk, and he does need some more experience developing the kind of routes he runs, but he's so much more than a go-ball deep threat for the Chiefs to utilize. In fact, it might seem silly to think he's more polished than Tyreek Hill was when he entered the league, but he could be, and Hill had six receiving and three rushing touchdowns in his first season with 61 catches and 860 total yards. Those numbers will dance in some Fantasy managers' heads, even if some of them seem awfully unlikely for Worthy to get. Hopefully, a minicamp hamstring injury doesn't linger into the preseason.

2024 DRAFT OUTLOOK: Some people will reach for Worthy simply because of the offense he's in. That error could be a little costly since the Chiefs don't have to use Worthy a ton given the rest of their receiving corps. But he is in the range of Round 8 players worth taking a chance on.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: The long-term upside of someone this fast and this dangerous in Patrick Mahomes' sights will push him up Dynasty rank lists. He's in the mix to go as soon as fourth overall in one-QB and sixth overall in SuperFlex/two-QB.

Height: 6-3 5/8 | Weight: 210 | Age by Week 1: 23 years old

Picked No. 2 overall in the class, Daniels' rushing skills and polished passing make him the most likely breakout quarterback from the 2024 class. There shouldn't be much mechanical improvement needed for Daniels, only a focus on implementing a new offense with him at the helm. That's because he had tremendous footwork and a fast release with impeccable accuracy on both short and deep throws at LSU. He also has excellent mobility and will be among one of the faster quarterbacks in the league. The main drawback to Daniels is his slight frame, which could result in injury at some point. It also isn't great that his receiving corps isn't as deep as other rookies. But he arguably has the most potential to go from a late-round pick to a must-start Fantasy beast of anyone -- including veterans -- this season.

2024 DRAFT OUTLOOK: Daniels will get snapped up once all the obvious Fantasy starting QBs are taken. That figures to be by Round 10 in one-QB leagues and late Round 3/early Round 4 in Superflex/two-QB leagues. Daniels will get picked as roughly the 15th quarterback off the board.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: In leagues that start one quarterback, Daniels will be a late first or early second rounder. But if it's a SuperFlex or two-QB league, he should not fall past third overall. The weird quirk is that Daniels shouldn't be the first quarterback taken since his long-term outlook isn't quite as sharp as his short-term.

Height 6-0 3/8 | Weight: 216 | Age by Week 1: 21 years old

Brooks was the consensus top running back prospect in the draft thanks to his awesome cut-back skills, smooth agility, good vision, and very good hands. Those traits helped him total over 1,425 total yards and 11 total touchdowns. He should fit in the Panthers' new offense seamlessly, even if it's as a check-down back when the team is trailing. The big worry is when all of that would happen -- Brooks is coming back from a torn ACL and may not be full-go by the preseason, nor might he be given a heavy workload for the first few weeks of the regular season. If you draft Brooks, expect at least the first half of his rookie year to be mild.

2024 DRAFT OUTLOOK: Any progress he makes toward getting on the field this preseason will steam up his draft hype. That could make him a Round 5 pick, which feels a little too soon for someone who might only deliver big numbers starting around Halloween. The Round 6 or 7 range is much more tolerable, though even then he'd carry some risk. He will carry more value in PPR.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: Remember, the Panthers drafted Brooks knowing he's hurt, so they definitely have plans to develop him as a potential workhorse rusher down the line. That puts him into Round 1 for sure -- he could go as high as fourth overall in one-QB and as high as sixth in SuperFlex/two-QB leagues.

Height: 5-11 5/8 | Weight: 186 | Age by Week 1: 22 years old

Don't be surprised to see McConkey get taken as the third rookie receiver off the board in PPR leagues because he's likely to be Justin Herbert's No. 1 target as soon as this season. A shifty route-runner with excellent receiving skills and good speed, McConkey figures to see in the neighborhood of seven targets per game and fill the void left behind by Keenan Allen. Yes, the Chargers will lean on their offensive line and try to grind out wins with the run, but that same offensive line should give Herbert all the time he needs to get the ball out, and McConkey has the skills to get open against anyone when given more than a couple of seconds. Early minicamp reports suggest McConkey and Herbert are already on the same page. All he has to do is stay healthy, which hasn't been a given for him.

2024 DRAFT OUTLOOK: While McConkey will be popular in PPR formats because of his expected target share, he does figure to take a hit in leagues where receptions don't count as much because he's not known for being a deep threat. Format matters: He'll get targeted in Round 7 in full-PPR formats but should fall back at least one round in half- and non-PPR.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: One of McConkey's issues for Fantasy is that he could be pegged into a high-volume, low-efficiency role for his entire career. That makes wideouts like Xavier Worthy and potentially Keon Coleman and Brian Thomas Jr. more attractive, not to mention studs at other positions. Expect McConkey to get pushed to seventh overall at the absolute earliest in one-QB formats, with that push to extend to the Round 1, Round 2 border in SuperFlex/two-QB leagues as well as non-PPR scoring systems.

10. Brian Thomas, WR, Jaguars

Height: 6-2 7/8 | Weight: 209 | Age by Week 1: 21 years old

There's always appeal for size-speed receivers, which Thomas clearly is given his height and 4.33 speed in the 40-yard dash. Thomas also has a monster vertical and catch radius thanks to his long arms, making him the kind of rangy downfield target that the Jaguars have lacked over the past few seasons. He also has good short-area quickness to help him get open quickly off the snap. All of that could help Thomas pick up some good volume from game to game, but he still has work to do to become a versatile route-runner and thus a true No. 1 type. It feels more likely that he'll fall behind Christian Kirk and potentially Evan Engram for targets in Jacksonville, though the smash weeks when he catches a couple of deep shots will make a difference for those who have the foresight to start him.

2024 DRAFT OUTLOOK: The hope of Thomas becoming Trevor Lawrence's best playmaker right away isn't as strong for him as it is for other rookies like McConkey, Worthy or Coleman. Thomas should get picked after those receivers, but not by much. He's in the 100th overall pick range regardless of format -- just be ready to be patient.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: Usually tall, fast, lean receivers like Thomas have a long shelf life in the NFL, but they're not always productive Fantasy heroes. He's certainly got the potential to be awesome thanks to his skills and his intrepid position coaches, but it could take time. A handful of Dynasty managers might view Thomas as the fourth-best receiver to take but expect him to fall anywhere between sixth and 10th overall in one-QB drafts and eighth and 13th overall in SuperFlex/two-QB.

Height: 6-3 1/4 | Weight: 213 | Age by Week 1: 21 years old

Coleman is a tall, strong perimeter receiver who uses a basketball skill set to get open and out-reach defenders for the football. He also could be in the right place at the right time as the Bills are actively trying to replace two starting receivers in their offense. It also helps Coleman that Josh Allen liked his film from Florida State. Coleman never had gaudy production for the Seminoles (or the Michigan State Spartans) but 18 touchdowns over his past 24 games speaks to his strengths. Overcoming a lack of breakaway speed and not being able to separate with quickness could lead to more contested catches than you'd like to see, and a list of nagging injuries throughout college could also haunt the Bills.

2024 DRAFT OUTLOOK: The appeal for Fantasy is obviously Coleman becoming Allen's top target in Buffalo. That might happen but it's unlikely to be to the level Stefon Diggs was for the past several seasons. But even if Coleman sees seven targets per game (120 for the season), he should still have a shot to boost his touchdown numbers based on what he can do on deep throws and in the red zone. That's why Fantasy managers aren't going to hesitate to take Coleman with a pick right around 100th overall.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: Coleman's going to be a Round 1 pick because of where he's playing. The long-term upside of being Allen's top target is obvious, but the downside of him devolving into a role player shouldn't be lost. That's why he'll go behind the likes of Odunze, Worthy and maybe even McConkey in pretty much every league. Seventh overall is his ceiling in one-QB formats and ninth overall is his ceiling in SuperFlex/two-QB leagues.

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 191 | Age by Week 1: 24 years old

How in the world is a receiver taken in the first round the last one you'll read about?! Because of where he landed in the draft, that's how. Pearsall is a prized route-runner with quick cuts, consistent speed, and great hands, a perfect fit for what Kyle Shanahan looks for in his wideouts in San Francisco. But he seems to be a pick meant for the future as the Niners already have Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, plus they just gave an extension to Jauan Jennings. If (when?) Samuel or Aiyuk miss playing time, Pearsall will be a fantastic short-term Fantasy option because he could fill either role and see accurate targets from Brock Purdy. You just have to wait for that to happen before deploying Pearsall in Fantasy.

2024 DRAFT OUTLOOK: Not a lot of Fantasy managers will chase Pearsall in seasonal drafts, but he does carry a little value as an insurance policy for Samuel or Aiyuk. A manager could grab him with a late-round pick if he so chose for that scenario. Otherwise, as sick as it sounds, he might go undrafted.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: Every Dynasty manager will be keyed into Pearsall because it's assumed one of Samuel or Aiyuk won't be back with the Niners next year and Pearsall will replace them. That's a sizable role with plenty of opportunity for strong stats for a long period of time. And that's why Pearsall is worth taking with a late first-rounder in one-QB formats and a borderline Round 1 or Round 2 choice in SuperFlex/two-QB formats.