The Houston Texans far exceeded expectations last season, winning the NFC South and a playoff game. However, their success means they now have a spotlight on them as expectations for 2024 have skyrocketed.

The Texans offense is led by 2023 No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud, who proved himself in his rookie year with a Pro Bowl season that earned him Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Stroud will have another weapon in Stefon Diggs, who the team acquired via trade this offseason. The Texans also added four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter, running back Joe Mixon and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair

Another weapon on offense -- wide receiver Tank Dell -- will be back after a strong rookie season that got cut short to 11 games due to a broken fibula. Dell knows between the production the Texans had last year and the acquisitions they made this offseason, the bar is set.

"We ready," Dell said, via KPRC2 in Houston. "We're all excited. We know we have a target on our back. We got a lot of things we want to accomplish: Super Bowl, playoffs, things like that. So, we're ready to go work."

Embracing their new reputation as threats in the NFL has been a theme for the Texans this offseason. Fellow wide receiver Nico Collins said last month that the "sky is the limit" for Houston, noting the offensive weapons make their team "dangerous."

According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Texans are tied with the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl at +1400, own the fourth-best odds to win the AFC at +700 and are -195 to make the playoffs. Stroud has the second-best odds to be named regular season MVP at +850.

Dell finished his injury-shortened rookie season with seven touchdowns, breaking Owen Daniels' rookie franchise record for touchdown receptions. The 24-year-old said he has improved and is working every day to continue to get ready for the season.

"I'm way better," Dell said. "I feel like I'm way better than I was last year at this time. The little bit of experience I got before I got injured, I already know the playbook. So, I don't have to put too much stress on that. I'm just working every day. I know I'm ready."

Tank Dell HOU • WR • #3 TAR 75 REC 47 REC YDs 709 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

He said the entire the team is putting in the hours this offseason. "I don't even think it's downtime. Everybody is working. Right now, people are just amping up. That's what I'm doing," Dell said.

Dell suffered a minor injury in a shooting incident in Florida earlier this offseason, when a bullet went through his leg and out the other side. At the time he was expected to make a full recovery, and has since posted videos of him running routes.

The wide receiver was present at the Texans' offseason program and will be working with Stroud, along with other pass catchers, within the next month.