Kirk Cousins amusingly addresses report he elbowed Russell Westbrook in the face

The Redskins quarterback is ready to take credit for DeMarcus Cousins' tenacity

Being accused of something you didn't do is often very frustrating, especially when that accusation centers around elbowing an NBA star in the face and is published in a newspaper for everyone to read about. I hate when that happens.

Luckily, Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins had a sense of humor when faced with that situation this week. 

Man, I haven't seen two cousins get this mixed up since "Les Cousins Dangereux."

The real culprit in this piece of #FakeNews is Pelicans' big man DeMarcus Cousins, who was tossed from Monday's game after this incident with Russell Westbrook.

Because of this editorial error, the football Cousins now gets to take credit for the basketball Cousins' physicality. You like that?

While that might seem a little unfair to Boogie, I'm sure he would be OK with it if it means that his discipline gets expunged from the record and credited to Kirk instead. Everyone needs a fall man...looks like DeMarcus just found his.

