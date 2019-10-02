Kirk Cousins apologizes for not throwing the ball to Adam Thielen in Vikings' loss to Bears
Thielen criticized the Vikings' offense after the team scored six points in its Week 4 loss
The Minnesota Vikings' offense was almost completely shut down by the Chicago Bears in Week 4.
Dalvin Cook, who had previously been running wild all over the league, had just 35 yards on his 14 carries. And Kirk Cousins, the $84 million man, totaled just 233 yards passing on his 36 attempts. As a result the Vikes scored only six points, and took a loss to fall to 2-2. After the game, Vikings wideout Adam Thielen made a pointed criticism of the team's offense, particularly zeroing in on the team's lack of passing success.
"At some point, you're not going to be able to run the ball for 180 yards, even with the best running back in the NFL," Thielen said, per The Athletic. "That's when you have to be able to throw the ball. You have to be able to make plays. You have to be able to hit the deep balls. You have to do that."
Kirk Cousins seems to have taken the criticism to heart, or at least realized that Thielen was correct. During an appearance on Minnesota radio, Cousins admitted that there were opportunities for him to get Thielen the ball that went unrealized.
Lucky for Cousins, Thielen, and company, they get to face the New York Giants on Sunday. The Giants have yielded a 99.3 opponent's passer rating this season, they rank 20th in Football Outsiders' pass defense DVOA, and they just sustained injuries to multiple defensive starters. This provides an opportunity for the Minnesota passing game to get itself on track. If they can't, well, frustration is likely to continue.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
NFL quarterly awards, Super Bowl picks
With 25% of the season in the books, the NFL team here at CBS Sports has some revised predictions
-
2020 Mock Draft: Saints, Vikes draft QBs
All told, four quarterbacks go in the first round along with eight Alabama players
-
Seahawks vs. Rams odds, TNF picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.
-
Draft prospects compare to Le'Veon Bell
NFL talent evaluators might find the next Le'Veon Bell in one of these draft prospects
-
Tips: What to know about London betting
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 5 lines
-
John Ross to miss multiple games
The lone bright spot on the Bengals' offense will now be sidelined for several games
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too