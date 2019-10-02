Kirk Cousins apologizes for not throwing the ball to Adam Thielen in Vikings' loss to Bears

The Minnesota Vikings' offense was almost completely shut down by the Chicago Bears in Week 4.

Dalvin Cook, who had previously been running wild all over the league, had just 35 yards on his 14 carries. And Kirk Cousins, the $84 million man, totaled just 233 yards passing on his 36 attempts. As a result the Vikes scored only six points, and took a loss to fall to 2-2. After the game, Vikings wideout Adam Thielen made a pointed criticism of the team's offense, particularly zeroing in on the team's lack of passing success.

"At some point, you're not going to be able to run the ball for 180 yards, even with the best running back in the NFL," Thielen said, per The Athletic. "That's when you have to be able to throw the ball. You have to be able to make plays. You have to be able to hit the deep balls. You have to do that."

Kirk Cousins seems to have taken the criticism to heart, or at least realized that Thielen was correct. During an appearance on Minnesota radio, Cousins admitted that there were opportunities for him to get Thielen the ball that went unrealized.

Cousins on his KFAN show, 1 “I really want to apologize to (Thielen) because there’s too many opportunities where we could have hit him on Sunday & post game when I talk to the media I always say ‘Hey until I watch the film it’s hard for me to really give you a straight answer... — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) October 1, 2019

Lucky for Cousins, Thielen, and company, they get to face the New York Giants on Sunday. The Giants have yielded a 99.3 opponent's passer rating this season, they rank 20th in Football Outsiders' pass defense DVOA, and they just sustained injuries to multiple defensive starters. This provides an opportunity for the Minnesota passing game to get itself on track. If they can't, well, frustration is likely to continue.